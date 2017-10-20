Spruce Up Your Front Porch For Fall In 4 Easy Steps

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
These four easy weekend projects can go a long way to update your porch for the fall season. Watch how we decorate three chic, alternative pumpkins with acrylic paint and sponges, washi tape, mod podge and patterned paper. We also spruce up the front door with a simple festive wreath, using a floral hoop and a selection of dried and artificial flowers. A cheerful floral arrangement in a spray-painted wooden crate adds a pop of colour to the porch and shows off in-season autumn blooms. Finally, we create a custom doormat and add a few finishing touches around the yard.
These four easy weekend projects can go a long way to update your porch for the fall season. If you love all things pumpkins, this video is for you. Watch how we decorated three chic, alternative pumpkins with acrylic paint and sponges, washi tape, mod podge and patterned paper. We also spruce up the front door with a simple festive wreath, using a floral hoop and a selection of dried and artificial flowers. A cheerful floral arrangement in a spray-painted wooden crate adds some colour to the porch and shows off in-season autumn blooms. Finally, we create a custom doormat and add a few finishing touches around the yard.