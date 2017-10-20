Spruce Up Your Front Porch For Fall In 4 Easy Steps

In partnership with Starbucks At Home

These four easy weekend projects can go a long way to update your porch for the fall season. If you love all things pumpkins, this video is for you. Watch how we decorated three chic, alternative pumpkins with acrylic paint and sponges, washi tape, mod podge and patterned paper. We also spruce up the front door with a simple festive wreath, using a floral hoop and a selection of dried and artificial flowers. A cheerful floral arrangement in a spray-painted wooden crate adds some colour to the porch and shows off in-season autumn blooms. Finally, we create a custom doormat and add a few finishing touches around the yard.