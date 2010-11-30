Decorate your home with deer!

There’s something beautifully familiar about the silhouette of a deer
head. Not that I’m trying to stereotype Canadians as a bunch of
beer-drinking, hockey-loving, deer-hunting types, but still, even for us
city dwellers, the trend towards faux taxidermy and all things deer and
moose-related strikes a comfortable note. It’s that ironic nod to a
symbol that, while it may actually have nothing to do with our lives,
hits an emotional chord deep down. Or maybe that’s just too much thought
put into something that’s just kind of fun and kooky.
The point being that as of late, deer heads, antlers and animal
silhouettes have been popping up all over the place. It’s not a new
trend – I remember seeing things being made by forward thinking artists
like Tristan Zimmermann of Science and Sons
as far back as six years ago (has it really been that long!), but when I
walk into West Elm in downtown Toronto and see a whole wall of three
dimensional cardboard deer and rhino heads mounted on paper plaques, I
know the trend is big! And I love it!
I spent a little time rounding up an assortment of trophy-types, in
case you decide you just must have a Rudolph of your very own hanging
above your fireplace this season.
