Decorate your home with deer!

Buck junior recycled cardboard deer

There’s something beautifully familiar about the silhouette of a deer

head. Not that I’m trying to stereotype Canadians as a bunch of

beer-drinking, hockey-loving, deer-hunting types, but still, even for us

city dwellers, the trend towards faux taxidermy and all things deer and

moose-related strikes a comfortable note. It’s that ironic nod to a

symbol that, while it may actually have nothing to do with our lives,

hits an emotional chord deep down. Or maybe that’s just too much thought

put into something that’s just kind of fun and kooky.



The point being that as of late, deer heads, antlers and animal

silhouettes have been popping up all over the place. It’s not a new

trend – I remember seeing things being made by forward thinking artists

like Tristan Zimmermann of Science and Sons

as far back as six years ago (has it really been that long!), but when I

walk into West Elm in downtown Toronto and see a whole wall of three

dimensional cardboard deer and rhino heads mounted on paper plaques, I

know the trend is big! And I love it!

I spent a little time rounding up an assortment of trophy-types, in

case you decide you just must have a Rudolph of your very own hanging

above your fireplace this season.

$12, Westelm.com.