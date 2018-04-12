Here’s How To Turn Your Depressing Work Cubicle Into A Happy, Colourful (And Functional) Space

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Is cubicle decor a thing? It certainly is. And it’s your ticket to a happier, more productive work day. This week, in our Youtube video series The Home Primp, Home Editor Alexandra Gater set out to transform a small, dark and unorganized office cubicle into a bright, happy and healthy workspace.
The challenge:
Cubicles are almost always dark, cramped and difficult to keep organized. This one was no exception. It was lacking colour and was piled with papers and clutter.
The cubicle decor makeover process:
Gater not only brightened the small space with lots of bright colours and patterns, but also made the space feel super cozy by bringing in elements from home, like a table lamp and plants. She used string lights for ambience and to display personal photos and inspirational quotes. She also added an essential oil diffuser to create a calming environment.