6 companies that make it easy to customize your Ikea furniture (and instantly make it look expensive)

Ikea furniture is great just the way it is, but it’s also an affordable base if you’re looking for something to customize. There’s a handful of companies that sell beautiful products like wooden cabinet fronts for your Pax wardrobe and mint green spindle legs for your cabinets — all made especially for Ikea furniture. Many of the best companies are based outside of Canada and although shipping can get expensive, it’s still cheaper (and a lot more fun!) than buying a whole new piece of furniture. Here’s six companies to make all of your custom Ikea dreams come true:
Bemz allows you to update a tired Ikea sofa, armchair, headboard or bed skirt (plus a million other things) with covers that fit a variety of Ikea models. Choose from hundreds of colours and fabrics like purple velvet or red linen. Sofa covers starting at $99.