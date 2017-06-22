40 cute decor items for Canada 150 to show your true patriot love (starting at $6!)

It’s easy to show your space some zealous Canadiana pride — and since it’s the country’s 150th, there are plenty of great items from retailers who have developed products especially for the occasion. From tea towels and poutine art prints (seriously, everyone needs one) to solar mounties who wave when you place them in the sun, here’s how to add a little patriotic whimsy to your home.

1 of 40 Previous Next Pin Email

Art print $17, HomeSense.

This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.

More:

31 burger recipes that are totally worth firing up the grill for

10 epic Canadian journeys to add to your travel wish list

5 killer ice cream sandwiches to keep your summer chill