This Super-Cute Family Room Used To Be A Dusty Man-Cave. Here’s How We Transformed It On A Budget

Transforming that junk-collecting area of your home into a comfortable, usable space is easier than you think. In this episode of The Home Primp, Chatelaine Home Editor Alexandra Gater sets out to declutter and redecorate a man-cave-turned-rec-room.

The challenge:

Do you have a corner (or, let’s face it — a room) in your house that’s reserved for things you just don’t have anywhere else to store? In this week’s Home Primp, we collaborated with lifestyle vlogger Elle Lindquist. Her loft space was a cluttered dumping ground without any real function. She wanted a space where her family could kick back and relax — one that doubled as a place for guests to stay overnight.

How we primped it:

After getting rid of the pool and foosball table, there was such a bright, open space to work with. We set out to create a living room/guest room/playroom hybrid using some removable wallpaper, investing in a double-duty couch and creating a play nook for Elle’s sons.

How much we spent: $971

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: