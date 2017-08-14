The 7 Best Airbnb Treehouses In Canada That Will Inspire A Last-Minute Summer Vacation

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airbnb is chock-full of interesting places to rent for an out-of-the-ordinary vacation: water towers, private islands and an abundance of treehouses — perfect for soaking in the scenery. We’ve rounded up seven across Canada that will have you squeezing in one more weekend in the woods.
Treehouse with a Rocky Mountain view, Wardner, B.C.
Overlooking ponds and a gorgeous view of the Rocky Mountains, this treehouse is built entirely out of wood and features two handmade spiral staircases. It has a kitchen, bathroom and indoor fireplace. $200/night, sleeps 4 guests, Airbnb.