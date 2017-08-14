The 7 Best Airbnb Treehouses In Canada That Will Inspire A Last-Minute Summer Vacation

Airbnb is chock-full of interesting places to rent for an out-of-the-ordinary vacation: water towers, private islands and an abundance of treehouses — perfect for soaking in the scenery. We’ve rounded up seven across Canada that will have you squeezing in one more weekend in the woods.

Treehouse with a Rocky Mountain view, Wardner, B.C. Overlooking ponds and a gorgeous view of the Rocky Mountains, this treehouse is built entirely out of wood and features two handmade spiral staircases. It has a kitchen, bathroom and indoor fireplace. $200/night, sleeps 4 guests, Airbnb.

2. Cabin in the trees, Sacré-Coeur, Que. Gaze up at the stars through the glass in your bedroom’s ceiling as you’re falling asleep in this cozy cabin perched in a forest. Though the treehouses are equipped with a kitchen, breakfast is included and delivered to your front door every morning. $199/night, sleeps 2, Airbnb.

3. Treehouse by the lake in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, Que. Perfect for families, this four-season treehouse (winter camping anyone?) is perched right by the lake in a regional park. There’s no running water or electricity, but there is a main area in the park which has full bathrooms, showers and laundry. $109/night, sleeps 6, Airbnb.

4. Cedar treehouse in Port Perry, Ont. Sleep in the trees with all the amenities you need — running water, hot shower, kitchen and bathroom. This treehouse sits on 300 acres of private forest that offers walking, hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and ponds to swim. $279/night, sleeps 2, Airbnb.

5. Luxury treehouse and cabin retreat in Durham, Ont. At $595/night, this treehouse + cabin isn’t the price of a camping trip but split it between four guests and you’re in business. Plus, its breathtaking design makes it the perfect place to unwind (oh, and the pool and hammocks strung in pine trees also helps.) $595/night, sleeps 4, Airbnb.

6. Treehouse in Tofino, B.C. The glass roof of this cozy treehouse lets you fall asleep with the stars. There’s a trail to the beach, a hot outdoor shower and even a hot tub —luxury in the woods! $108/night, sleeps 2, Airbnb.

7. Seaside tree tent suite, Georgetown P.E.I. If you’re looking for a last-minute summer glamping experience, this gorgeous large canvas tent is nestled in the trees and overlooks the Brudenell River. Lay your head down on a queen size bed, take an outdoor shower on the deck and enjoy the comforts of a fridge, cook top and toaster — all in the trees. $199/night, sleeps 2, Airbnb. Next

