5 Tips For Holiday Decorating With Fresh Greenery

Planning on adding some boughs of evergreen to your space this holiday? Read these tips first.

Fresh greenery instantly makes any space look festive — plus, it smells amazing. The catch? It can be difficult to keep in place and tends to dry out quickly. Here are five tips from Halifax-based designer Deb Nelson on how to collect, use and keep greenery alive longer.

Photo, Sian Richards.

1. Weigh it down

A deep mantel works best for fresh greenery. Set heavy items on top of the boughs to keep them in place.

