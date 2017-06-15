5 of the most popular paint colours from Chatelaine’s own colour collection

A little over three years ago, Chatelaine launched the Everyday Extraordinary Colour Collection with Beauty-Tone paint. Home Hardware conducted an informal survey to determine which of the collection’s offerings were most popular among Canadians. From beautiful neutrals to the perfect dark blue, these are the go-to colours from the collection.

1. Long-John Grey. The perfect grey to create a cozy, rustic feel. (Tip: Pair it with Good Morning for a bright, sunshine-y pop of colour.)

2. Whipped Seafoam. This on-trend colour makes a great wall accent without being too overbearing. (Tip: Pair it with a chalky white like After The Rain for a farmhouse-chic vibe.)



3. Night Skiing. This sleek colour is the perfect contemporary shade for a modern design scheme. (Tip: Pair with an even darker hue like Hockey Sweater to make a bold statement.)

The best neutral paint colours that aren’t white

4. Frosted Window. Don’t want to paint your space totally white? This light grey is the perfect compromise. Its soft hue creates a warm, vintage feel. (Tip: Pair it with a sweet pastel like Rose Petal Macaron.)



5. Midnight Velvet: A classy dark blue. Though dramatic, it can be easily complimented with rich red accents, like rugs or cushions. (Tip: We think painting one wall Row House Red would provide a beautifully bold contrast.)

Find Chatelaine’s paint collection in Home Hardware across Canada.

