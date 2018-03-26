The Genius Way You Can Use Nail Polish To Decorate Easter Eggs (Plus Other Modern Easter Egg Decorating Ideas)

1. Use nail polish

Fill a disposable container with water. Add nail polish and swirl. Quickly submerge and remove the egg, and allow it to dry. Start over for each new egg. Try one to three nail polish colours for best results.

2. Stamp them

Dye eggs your preferred shade and let them dry. Add letters using stamps. Place eggs in a bowl, or stamp them with names and use them as placeholders at your Easter dinner table.

3. Get your doodle on

No instructions here. Just pick up a pen and let the ideas flow. Use an oil-based marker — like a Sharpie paint pen — to minimize smudging.

4. Just add glitter