26 decor items for summer (in every colour of the rainbow)

From lime green lanterns to patterned outdoor cushions, we’ve rounded up colourful decor for almost every room in your house.

5

1 of 26

Previous
Next

Chair

$479, Bludot.

Previous
Next

Related:
10 last-minute (and totally inexpensive) hostess gifts
How to paint: our 30 best paint tips ever
10 perennials to plant for an infinitely beautiful garden

5 comments on “26 decor items for summer (in every colour of the rainbow)

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources