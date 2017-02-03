15 Valentine’s Day home décor picks you’ll want to display year-round

We combed Indigo, HomeSense, and more for the best heart-inspired items — because pinks and reds aren’t just for February.

0

Valentine’s Day has never been known for its subtlety, with cupid cutouts and huge splashes of pinks and reds taking over store windows. But, of late, the holiday is getting a tasteful makeover, with stores offering products you’ll want to keep in your home long past February 14. Here’s 15 picks to spread the love — 365 days of the year.

1 of 15

Previous
Next

Pillow cover

$40, Indigo

Previous
Next

More:
How to throw the best Galentine’s Day brunch ever
10 Valentine’s Day movies for cynics and romantics alike
30 surprising decor items you can buy at Indigo

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources