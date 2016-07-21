10 flowers to attract bees and butterflies

Here’s how to create a pollinator oasis in your own backyard.

You may have heard that bee and some butterfly populations, particularly Monarchs, are declining around the world. This affects us all because fruit, vegetables, nuts — and even coffee and coco — need to be pollinated. In Canada, pesticides have been blamed for the decrease of pollinators in the last few years. Not to mention urbanization which is making it increasingly difficult for these critters to find plants to call home. Planting a pesticide-free garden with lots of native species and other pollen-rich flowers is a good way to support them. Here’s ten to get you started:

Photo, Instagram/@corehealthnutrition.

Mint

This perennial is a favourite among bees. Try the Mountain Mint variety, which won't take over your garden and makes a delicious tea. Hardy zones: 4–6.

