10 easy herbs to plant (and cook with) this summer

These herbs will bring flavour to your dishes. And they can all be grown easily right in your backyard.

Oregano

Used predominantly in strongly flavoured, savoury dishes, oregano is brilliant for Greek food, spaghetti sauces and hearty stews. 

How to care for: This herb can be started from seeds or from a rooted plant. It spreads quickly, so consider planting it in a pot (this will make it easy to bring inside during the winter months). Oregano loves the sun — keep it in a spot with good drainage. 

Other varieties: Golden, Italian, sweet marjoram

Try it in: Grilled lamb chops with ratatouille.

