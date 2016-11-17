7 hostess gifts you can buy in bulk

Purchase one of these items in multiples and have gifts for hosts (and teachers and in-laws) at the ready all holiday season.

1

1 of 7

Previous
Next

Throw blankets

There are so many beautiful (and inexpensive) throw blankets on the market. Look for sales near the holidays and stock up on a few. Tip: tie with a festive ribbon — no wrapping necessary.

Previous
Next

More:
Over 100 holiday cookie recipes!
6 tips for stress-free holiday shopping
Why you should buy everyone the same present

One comment on “7 hostess gifts you can buy in bulk

  1. Don’t buy people a cheese board. No one uses it. It will sit in their cupboard.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources