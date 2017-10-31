Health

16 Fun And Fashionable Fitness Gifts

Fitness gifts and health gadgets to help make wellness and exercise fashionable and fun (because those New Year’s resolutions come all too soon).

by

What to get the workout enthusiast in your life who has everything? We’ve got 16 on-trend ideas from a unique water bottle to a hand warmer for those chilly early-morning runs.

Duffel bag

$44, Always Fits.

