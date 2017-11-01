Home Decor

6 Clever, DIY Ideas For Gifts You Can Give In Mason Jars

Give a gift that’s personal, hand-picked — and super easy to make.

by

Don’t have a lot of time to get crafty, but still want to give a gift that feels individual (and thoughtful)? Enter what we’d like to call the holiday Mason jar hack: a glass jar stuffed with mini gifts (that don’t cost a lot!) for everyone on your list from the baker to the aspiring horticulturist to the new mom who needs some serious R&R.

1 of 6

Previous
Next

For the tea-votee

Mini dish, Hinkleville Shop, Etsy.
Tea lip butters, BethandOliviasMarket, Etsy
Tea, For Tea’s Sake.
Gold tea infuser, CB2.

Previous
Next

  • Click here for more from our 2017 gift guide
Resources