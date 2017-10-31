Living

Beautiful, Made-In-Canada Gifts For Fans Of All Things Handmade

From artisanal décor gifts to handmade beauty oils, all of these unique gifts are made right here at home.

by

If you’re looking to gift something truly unique or one-of-a-kind, these gifts will do the trick. From a customizable children’s story book to an all-natural coffee body scrub, there’s something here for everyone on your list.

1 of 22

Previous
Next

Espresso cups

$66/set of 2, Etsy

Previous
Next

  • Click here for more from our 2017 gift guide
Resources