Why am I so gassy? We asked a doctor, so you don’t have to

Tooting, farting, bum sneezing. We all do it. But do you ever wonder how much is gas normal (and which side of “normal” you’re on), what causes it, or why we have to live with it at all? Check out the first instalment of Asking for a friend, where general internal medicine specialist Dr. Seema Marwaha answers the health questions you’d rather not have to ask.

