This article was originally published in December 2014, and was updated in June 2016.
What causes eczema?
For many people with eczema, the problem lies in their DNA — a mutation in a gene called filaggrin, says Dr. Joseph Lam, Associate Member of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. “If you imagine the skin as a brick wall, filaggrin is like the mortar between the bricks. It’s like the body’s natural moisturizer.” If filaggrin is missing, you’re much more likely to have dry, easily irritated skin.
To take the brick wall analogy a step further, says Lam, picture eczema as a fire under the brick wall, if there’s no mortar, the fire blazes through the spaces in the bricks. The skin gets inflamed and extremely itchy, causing dry, red patches that can become scaly, oozy and crusty. And because of the skin’s vulnerability, it’s more susceptible to infection.
While DNA may be the underlying cause of eczema in many cases, there are a number of triggers that can cause a flare-up: overheating, sweating, certain foods, fabrics, stress and contact with particular plants and chemicals. But Lam points out that no one has the same triggers all the time and sometimes there’s no discernible trigger. The patches can show up anywhere on the body, most commonly on the joints of the arms and knees. And it’s a moving target; just as you clear up a blotch on your leg, another shows up on your neck. It’s often hereditary and linked to asthma and allergies. Children may outgrow eczema, but for some, it is a life-long condition.
Treatment
“Although we can’t ‘cure’ eczema, there are very effective treatments that make it seem like you don’t even have eczema,” says Lam.
Since the skin’s ability to keep moisture in is compromised, it makes sense that proper moisturization is an essential part of the treatment and prevention (see The Moisture Method below).
However, moisturizers alone are usually not enough to put out the inflammation of a flare-up. This is where prescription topical steroids come in (over-the-counter steroid creams are not strong enough, says Lam). There has been a belief that longterm use of topical steroids can thin the skin. However, a 2011 study published in the journal Pediatric Dermatology found no evidence to support that claim. “If used properly, topical steriods are extremely safe,” says Lam. “Any cream or ointment that is used for the eczema should ideally get the area of skin under control within two weeks’ time.” If it doesn’t, another doctor’s visit might be required. If the area becomes infected, antibiotics may be prescribed.
Benadryl is often prescribed to relieve the discomfort of eczema. “Benadryl just treats the itchiness, it doesn’t deal with the source of the inflammation.”
Related: Five natural ways to get glowing skin this winter
The moisture method
Regular moisturization can in some cases stop or decrease the severity of an eczema flare-up. In fact, bathing and moisturizing are such stalwarts of eczema treatment and management that together they’re called “The Regimen” in dermatology circles. The concept is this: a lukewarm bath allows moisture to enter the skin. But since the barrier is worn down, it needs help to lock in moisture and put out the inflammation. That’s where moisturizers come in. But not all moisturizers are created equal. What should you choose?
“The thicker the moisturizer, the longer it will last on the skin,” says Lam. “Ointments tend to be thicker and last longer and provide more protection than creams. Once you move to a lotion it gets even less thick. You can use a lotion, but you’re going to have to moisturize more frequently than if you use a cream or ointment.”
Make sure you check the label: The fewer ingredients (and therefore fewer potential irritants), the better. And if it lists a scent (also called perfume or fragrance), keep shopping. During a flare-up, the regimen may have to be done two or three times a day, with additional moisturizing in between.
Support strategies
Sometimes just knowing that others also struggle with the far-reaching impact of eczema increases the ability to cope.
• The Eczema Association of Canada offers support groups, information and a list of products reviewed by dermatologists and are free of ingredients known to be irritating to sensitive skin.
• La Roche-Posay, makers of the Lipikar line of products formulated for eczema, has launched 100 Families. Through dermatologist referrals, the initiative supports families dealing with the condition. You can follow the families’ progress and learn more about eczema on their website.
For more on how to treat and prevent eczema click here.
More:
Work less, play more: Why a bit of fun is good for you
How medical research has failed women
Is it time to break up with sugar?
the best advice: do not listen to a dematologist when you have some understanding of biological science.
use your common sense and figure out what works best for you
for me now, a mixture made of natural oisl( olive oil, sesame oil and some drops of tea tree oils and i rub that mixture on my back after shower/bath from tie to time or when my sking is getting itchy.
sabrinine on
Sounds like a good plan, I may try it myself
make on
I noticed that the link to eczemahelp.ca says “Eczema Association of Canada” however, it should read “Eczema Society of Canada”
Hope this helps, and thanks for writing on this important topic!
Steph on
This article makes moisturizing sound so easy. I wish it were so. I was using 2 lotions for decades and then, about 3 years ago, I started having problems with them and the labels hadn’t changed, let alone the ingredient list. I know it’s the products that changed and not me because I had partially used bottles when I started using the new ones and the old ones were fine. When I use them, my hands sting and my skin dries up. They are worse than useless. I’ve tried other products but I haven’t found anything. I don’t know what ingredient is causing the problems. Are manufacturers adding something that doesn’t need to be listed? Are they adding something illegally without listing it? Or maybe all manufacturers are getting their ingredients from the same source and they are contaminated like the tainted dog food.
Diane on
I used to suffer from eczema for about 15 years so I have tried every single cream & ointment known to man. Unfortunately Aveeno and every other cream had little effect at all. Thankfully I was actually able to completely cure my eczema after my cousin told me how. I only had to do 2 things, which i will share below…
1. Use a humidifier in your house. This will add moisture to the air and to your skin without you knowing.
2. Follow every step in the EFF guide seen at http://solvehealthproblem.com/eczema
Try those two steps and hopefully you will get as much luck with getting rid of eczema as i did. Just remember eczema is not a permanent problem, creams may slightly ease symptoms occasionally but you need to tackle the root cause.
Kelly Ball on
Eczema is almost always itchy..It may cause itchy, dry ,scaly patches of skin .Appropriate treatment plan depend on the number of factors.natural treatment are very effective for eczema scalp.
http://sadiasarmin.blog.com/2015/04/29/how-to-get-rid-of-eczema-on-face/
sadiasarmin on
Have eczema on both thumb tips – only there! Working Hands cream is the best thing I have ever used for it.
Suzanne on
Hi everyone,
Great article,
Below is a all natural organic treatment that you ca use on children as well as adults. I used it on my son.Please comment any questions you may have.
http://www.nowforever.flp.com
or
Find it on Facebook
Forever NOW
Aloe Vera Gel
The first step to clean the digestive system, because every skin problem is coming from inside. Forever 96.2% pure stabilized Aloe Vera Gel is the best natural drink available on the market today which can help you to clean the digestive tract and treating eczema naturally.
Forever Bee Propolis
is the most effective natural antibiotic in a tablet form. Propolis has excellent sterilizing powers. That is how bees protect the wall of the beehives against bacteria. It has 41 different kinds of healing effect and in addition to its anti-microbial effect it kills germs and enhances the body’s immune system.
Aloe Liquid Soap
is a delicate cleaner, without drying the skin. Is the best natural moisturizing environment friendly soap, a delicate cleaner for those having eczema and dry irritable skin.
Aloe Propolis Crème
containing: Forever Bee Propolis (natural antibiotic) and Aloe Vera. The crème shown positive results in many case with people who have eczema, psoriasis, acne, burns, rashes.
Aloe Vera Gelly
is variation of Forever pure stabilized Aloe Vera with the addition of several types of herbs, humectants and moisturizers. Help to treat eczema, rashes etc.
olivia on
I’ve had eczema all my life and sometimes too much cream can feed the eczema and make it worse. I’d recommend to use natural remedies.
Willow on
I was diagnosed with dyshydrotic eczema and given a steroid shot, 7 days of oral steroids, antibiotics and a cream. After about 3 days of treatment it started clearing up. Two days after finishing the steroids it came back worse than the first time. Not wanting to go another round of steroids I turned to google and was fortunate enough to find foderma serum. I received it late yesterday and after using for 18 hours the red scaliness and itching are completely gone. I highly recommend foderma serum for eczema. It feels wonderful on raw burning skin!
MariaJuliotto on
I love foderma serum and it best for get rid of eczema! My son and I have VERY sensitive skin and get dry patches of eczema during the winter months. In the past, I would use aquaphor to help battle dryness, but always hated the sticky/chapstick-like residue it left on my skin. I would end up getting it on my clothing or rubbing it off on my sheets…only to still have dry, patchy skin. I liked how it soaked in relatively fast and didn’t have a strong smell (maybe a hint of oatmeal). It is on the thinner side-almost feels like aloe when you put foderma serum on your skin. It totally took care of any dry/scratchy skin after I used it before bed a few days in a row. I’m thrilled foderma was a fast fix for us!
Bianca on
i have been suffering from eczema for years and, hadn’t found an all around solution to it. I think I have with foderma serum. This serum really works and it helped me stop taking other drugs for eczema. I really recommend this product and the company foderma .to anybody suffering from eczema. There are no products that helped me the best like theirs!
Andrea on