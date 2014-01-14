Your brain is kind of like your kitchen. Over the course of a day it accumulates a great deal of waste. By 10 a.m., the counters are dotted with crumbs, the floors sticky with spilled juice, and the sink filled with dirty dishes.
After dinner, your kitchen gets a necessary once-over. The crumbs are palmed into the trash, spills are spritzed and wiped away and the dishes are rinsed and put in the dishwasher. One last sweep of the floor and the kitchen is neat and tidy, ready to for a new day and a whole new mess.
Our brains operate similarly, suggests an article in the New York Times. After a long day of thinking, worrying and feeling, our brains have generated a whack of chemical waste products — biological crumbs and spills, so to speak — that require clearing away. Recent studies on sleep, by the University of Rochester, have found that it is an integral part of the natural process that cleans our brains.
“As your body sleeps, your brain is quite actively playing the part of mental janitor: It’s clearing out all of the junk that has accumulated as a result of your daily thinking,” writes the Times’ Maria Konnikova.
Sleep is such a significant factor in overall brain health that some experts believe a chronic lack of it may be connected to the development of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s (though that’s on the extreme end of the sleep-deprivation scale). Occasional sleep loss, however, does have its drawbacks and is associated with impaired brain function. We’re less able to focus and think — less able to deal with life — when we are sleep deprived.
A good night’s sleep — between seven to nine hours — may not be easily achieved, but it’s entirely necessary. Like eating a healthy diet and staying active, sleep is one more way we preserve our health as we age.
So, if you’re given the choice between cleaning the kitchen and getting to bed an hour earlier, choose to hit the sack. The dirty dishes will be just fine. But you, you really need that internal scouring.
How much sleep you do get on a nightly basis? Tell us in the comments section below.
I am a very light sleeper and, living in an apartment building, I have a hard time going to bed early without being woken up several times. I still get at least 6-7 hours sleep (interrupted), but I always feel tired. I started yoga in the hope that it would help me sleep better, and so far it has worked like a charm. I do not wake up as much and I feel way more rested the following morning. I wonder if meditation has the same cleansing effect as sleep!
Roussette on
Pingback: How sleep deprivation is messing with your brain | 96.7 CHYM FM
Pingback: Clean Your Brain While You Sleep
About 5-6 hrs. Of sleep per night
Nancy on
Many thanks Getty! We can’t wait around to obtain commenced!
http://www.bwRC7CT9EIbwRC7CT9EI.com/bwRC7CT9EIbwRC7CT9EI
Tressie Schegetz on
I have been having sleep issues for over 10 years. I sleep on average 3-5 hours a night. no reason why – have limited caffeine in evening but still find I wake after only a couple of hours. It is exhausting – yet I still do what I need to. I have read that some people do not need the same amount of sleep as most – is that true?
Kim Nadler on
I get about 6 decent hours of sleep even though I do get up to the washroom twice. The cats wake me up to go to their litter room at around 6 a.m. and after they have done their thing, I go back to sleep for, maybe 3 hours. I read before I go to sleep and find it difficult to put it down. So I have all this going on and absolutely no will power to change anything-especially the reading.
Susan Renaud on
When we are going to bed very early it will good for our body health. It gives more benefits to our body health.
sam son on