We’ve all been there. You’re getting ready for a big presentation or a first date when you notice a small red blister making an unwelcome appearance. It’s a cold sore and of course applying an over-the-counter cream to get rid of it only makes it more obvious.
We become prone to cold sores (also known as fever blisters or herpes labialis) when our immune defenses are weakened. When we’re under stress, like when we’ve had too much sun or after a life trauma, our vulnerable spots like the nose, mouth, lips or chin are susceptible to infection. Failing to follow a healthy, nutrient-rich and balanced diet can further promote an attack.
When our immune system isn’t at full strength the normally inactive, but opportunistic, herpes simplex virus – 1 (HSV-1) that causes a painful cold sore outbreak, becomes active in our nervous system. Some of us become infected with HSV during childhood but prevalence significantly increases with age since it’s a highly contagious and easily transferable virus. It can be transmitted in saliva during kissing or by sharing cups, utensils, razors or toothbrushes with someone who is infected. The good news is that there are things you can do to both prevent and treat it naturally. Here are my suggestions:
1. Look into lysine
Be aware of arginine which has been known to trigger the herpes virus. It’s often present in high amounts in sports and growth hormone boosting supplements. You may also be consuming foods high in arginine such as almonds, soy, chocolate, peanuts, peas, seeds, oatmeal and whole-wheat. Fortunately, lysine has been shown to suppress the herpes virus (both oral and genital) and even speed up healing from outbreaks with continued use.
Bottom line: Take 500–1000 mg of lysine three times a day to slow the replication of the virus. Or try taking 200-4000 mg as soon as you feel the symptoms of a cold sore.
2. Include immune boosters
Olive leaf extract has antiviral, antibacterial, anti-fungal and immune boosting properties. The active ingredients found in olive leaves can help inactivate the virus and alleviate symptoms with regular usage. Your susceptibility to colds and other viruses may also improve over time.
Bottom line: Take 500–1000 mg of olive leaf extract twice daily with an additional 1-2 grams of vitamin C containing bioflavinoids to assist your immune function. To further maintain your immunity add 4,000-5,000 IU of vitamin D3 and a high potency probiotic, containing 10 billion active cells, daily.
3. Wild over resveratrol
I have written about the many benefits of resveratrol and one I didn’t mention is it can inhibit the herpes simplex virus (both oral and genital) by preventing the reactivation of the latent virus. For optimal use, early exposure to resveratrol is required so consider it more of a proactive supplement if you get cold sores regularly. The sooner it can attack the virus the better.
Bottom line: I recommend taking 1-2 capsules per day on rising with an empty stomach.
4. Try some topicals
While the above supplements can work to arrest the virus from the inside out, there are topical applications that can reduce the healing time if you do get a cold sore. Available at most health food stores, these include:
– Lemon balm, also known as Melissa cream: Apply a one percent, 70:1 ratio herbal extract 2-4 times per day to speed healing and reduce the risk of spreading. Past studies have shown that individuals who are starting to develop a cold sore and apply Melissa cream see significant benefits by day two; reducing intensity of discomfort, number of blisters, and the size of the lesion.
– Tea tree oil: Apply to the lips no more than three times a day with a Q-Tip or cosmetic pad.
– Witch hazel: Apply to the area several times a day to reduce pain and speed healing.
– Zinc sulfate: Apply once daily at the first sign of redness and inflammation.
– Peppermint oil: Studied in test tubes, peppermint oil has stopped a number of viruses from reproducing, including herpes. And though there is not a large amount of research done on humans, I recommend applying the oil 1-2 times per day to treat the infected area.
Though there is still no cure for herpes, I hope these suggestions make your flair-ups less common and easier to handle. Tell me, what do you find triggers your cold sores and what do you usually do to remedy them?
Natasha Turner, N.D. is a naturopathic doctor, Chatelaine magazine columnist, and author of the bestselling books The Hormone Diet and The Supercharged Hormone Diet. Her newest release, The Carb Sensitivity Program, is now available across Canada. She is also the founder of the Toronto-based Clear Medicine Wellness Boutique. For more wellness advice from Natasha Turner, click here.
Fever blister is a common disease in our natural life. So you should not afraid about fever blister. You can be well in few days by followed home remedy. There are various ways to release from fever blister such as using white vinegar, honey, tea, salt etc.
enayet on
Thank you, very informative, I have a question – has anyone tried shungite water? One of my friends advised me to try it, in his case it helped. If anybody faced this situation and tried it please advise.
Annie Marie on
I have tried shungite water, I noticed the effect. However I suppose that it is still an additional remedy which need to be combined with common treatment of a disease. There is some information about it here: http://shungit-store.com/shungite-new.html
onosomo on
優れた快適機能はそのままに、ハトメ部分を内側へ配置したアシンメトリーのハトメ構造と立体成型の3Dラストを採用し、フィッティングがさらに進化。
銉曘儶銉冦儣銉€銈︺兂 銉儖銈裤兗 渚℃牸 http://www.mellintech.com/phpnm/05877325.html
銉曘儶銉冦儣銉€銈︺兂 銉儖銈裤兗 渚℃牸 on
救助中にバックルが外れたり、脱力した場合の補助となるものです。
銉€銈︺兂 銉栥儵銉炽儔 銉兂銉欍儷 http://minhdatco.vn/phpyp/05806037.html
銉€銈︺兂 銉栥儵銉炽儔 銉兂銉欍儷 on
On three separate occasions the pill diflucan causes my cold sores to form. My doctor told me it was’nt related but today 10 minutes after I took the pill wala the tingling started. I will never take this pill again. Valtrex 1500mg one dose helps me but I don’t have an RX so I ran to Walgreens and bought some peppermint oil, lysine 1,000mg caps( I took 3 pills) and will take 3 pills for the next 3 days and then take 1 pill 3 times a day for 2 weeks, lysine ointment. I iced earlier. I get the cold sores on my chin and on my top lip and it extends to just under my nose. Many years ago I went to a dermatologist and she used a needle to prick the blisters to take samples to see if it was herpes and she never covered it so it spread and dripped. Thanks doc. So I will see how this works out for me. As soon as I put the peppermint oil on I did wet the cotton swab with water first the cold sores felt better.
Bookie on
I contacted viral diseases caused by herpes Simplex,many people never have symptoms even though they have herpes virus. i never knew that i had herpes until i noticed Blisters and ulceration on my cervix,feeling Pain when urinating,high temperature ,feeling unwell,Cold sores around the mouth and Vaginal discharge.when i noticed it then i went to the hospital for medical checkup , and the doctor told me that i had herpes! i remember crying because of the pain and itching and the doctor also told me that there was no cure.when i got home, i told my husband about it, he always gave me hope that some day i will get the cured.i was at work when my husband called me that he saw a post on the internet posted by a woman from USA on how she was cured from herpes with the help of a herbal doctor called doctor Lusanda. so i asked him if he has the herbal doctor contact info and he answered yes, i requested him to forward me his email which my husband gladly did,so i emailed him about my herpes virus, told him that i needed cure.he replyed my mail,and he requested for some info from me.after that he told me that his herbal cure is guaranteed to work within few weeks of me getting hold of the herb, .within few days he sent the herbal medication to me and gave me instruction on how to use it as well,few weeks after using the medication,i found out that the pain and itching was begining to stop.after one week after i went to hospital for medical checkup.the doctor carry out the test and told me that i am herpes negative.i never had the believe that i will be cured from herpes because medically there was no cure, i am so happy that my husband found doctor Lusanda and i am glad Dr Lusanda helped me .if you are having Hsv1-2 , i assure you to contact DOCTOR Lusanda for cure. His email address drlusandaherbal(AT)gmail(dot)com check him up on his website as well www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)weebly(dot)com
Rose on
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr Unuareghe testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via fedEX and it got to me after 3days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i’m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his email dr.unuareghecuringhome@gmail.com or his cell number:+2349055546279 and if you need more information about he you can reach me also on +13156422295.
SHAMARA TAYLOR on
Hello everyone, I got cured of herpes last year after i contacted one Doctor AZIZA. I saw a post on the internet after i seek healing for several years from different doctors in California. I sent this Doctor a request for help and he sent me the medication after i paid him. Now i am negative and i referred him to all my friend who had this same sickness and they have gotten their cure too.You can contact him via his email. dr.DRAZIZAHOME4CURE@GMAIL.com Thanks
tony on
I thought there was never going to get the cure for hsv as i was told by the doctor, over 11 months i have been on drugs to get rid of hsv in my body, is not that easy to be taken drugs for months no cure. just last month i had some persons saying about natural herbs that cured hsv & i found out if it’s true the herbalist they sheared about i emailed him for question and he proof his cure to my satisfaction & more evidence. & i paid for one at the moment after taking it for 3weeks, definitely his natural herbs cured my hsv. i know some persons also need this cure you can only get the cure from dr aziza via his email: drazizahome4cure@gmail.com Dr aziza may God bless you amen
tony on
My Name are Nunu Caligril i am really happy that i was cured, form
(HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND THROAT) with the using of herbal medicine of Dr EDE-MEME , i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this herbal man who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 7 days and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR.EDE-MEME who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Doctor and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. with this email:edeharbelhome@gmail.com he is waiting for your email: edeharbelhome@gmail.com ..
nunu caligril on
I’m 39 years old female I tested genital herpes (HSV1-2) positive in 2002. I was having bad outbreaks. EXTREMELY PAINFUL. I have try different kinds of drugs and treatment by the medical doctors all to know avail. Six months ago I was desperately online searching for a helpful remedies for genital herpes (HSV1-2) cure, which i came across some helpful remedies on how Health Herbal Clinic have help so many people in curing genital herpes (HSV1-2) with the help of herbal treatment because I too believe there is someone somewhere in the world who can cure herpes completely. As of the past 4 weeks however I’ve been following there herpes protocol. and it stopped all outbreaks completely! To my greatest surprise I was cured completely by following the protocol of there herbal medicine . Don’t be discouraged by the medical doctors. There is a cure for HSV with the help of herbs and roots kindly contact them for more information Via healthherbalclinic(AT)gmail(DOT)com or website on www(DOT)healthherbalclinic(DOT)weebly(DOT)com
Gina on