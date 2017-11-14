5 Lubes That Could Transform Your Sex Life

There are a few reasons you may feel a little on the dry side as you get older: hormonal fluctuation, dehydration — or maybe your body has always been this way! Whatever the reason (or occasion), adding lube to your romance roster can lead to a feel-good time. Kristen Gilbert, director of education at B.C.’s Options for Sexual Health, says “the idea is to make lube a part of sex play, rather than applying it in a clinical, ‘time to get ready’ way.” Here, a guide to some of the most common types:

Silicone-based

These lubes stay slippery for longer and have what Gilbert calls a more “sensual” feel. However, don’t combine a silicone-based lube with silicone sex toys, Gilbert says, as like dissolves like. Astroglide Diamond Silicone Gel, $22, Amazon.ca.

Oil-based

Experiencing dryness outside of sexy time? Oil lubes can be very soothing when applied to the labia and clitoris. During sexy time, however, don’t use them with a condom, as they degrade latex. Sex Oil, $28, Province Apothecary.

Warming

These are “worth a test drive,” Gilbert says, but if you’re prone to reactions down there, exercise caution. Durex Play Warmer Lubricant, $9, Walmart.ca.

Organic

Gilbert says there’s no obvious advantage to choosing organic. It comes down to personal preference. Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant, $16, Good Clean Love.

Water-based

This type washes off easily but tends to get a little sticky during extended sessions. To remedy this, Gilbert says, just add — what else? — water. Sliquid H2O Natural Intimate Lubricant, $25, Well.ca.

