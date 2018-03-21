Here Are The Dumbest Ways To Get Caught Cheating

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Writer Nicole Cliffe put a simple call-out on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon after watching The Edge (a movie that features an improbable love triangle between Elle MacPherson, Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin): “Well, now I want to know how the various cheaters in your life/a loved one’s life have gotten caught.”
While it’s likely that most have been on one side of the awful equation of infidelity, usually people are pretty low-key on the details — but not today. Cliffe received dozens of replies with juicy details, heartbreaking reveals and shockingly dumb cover-up attempts.
Here are some, er, lowlights:
So my brother was in the process of breaking up with his girlfriend. She left her computer unlocked & he decided to check it to see about some of his suspicions.
A guy I was dating broke his ankle so I thought I would surprise him at his place with get-well cupcakes. I get to his place and there’s another woman – we stare at each other awkwardly, I leave the cupcakes at the door, and run. (In hindsight, I should have kept the cupcakes!)
my uncle unwisely had a note from another woman in his pants pocket when he crashed the bus he was driving. the hospital delivered his clothes to my aunt, who laundered pressed foldered & redelivered them to his bedside, note on top, creases ironed in, said nothing, sat, waited
my Aunt found out her (now ex) husband was cheating bc when she had a baby, the midwives kept calling him her brother… eventually realised it was bc he was at the same hospital a week earlier having a baby w someone else.
My (now ex) wife left her Facebook accidentally logged on in my browser instead of hers. I opened up (what I thought was) my Facebook, instantly noticed I had a new message, clicked on it, thought "Who's this guy messaging me about how he can't wait to see me tonight?"
He posted on CL casual encounters saying he could host while his GF (me) was out of the country. I logged into his email from China (he’d given me the info) to pay a bill that was due and realized he was bartering with prostitutes to try and pay them in weed rather than $$$
So while you can’t control getting hit by a bus, the very least you can do to show some regard for your significant other is to log out of your social media account on a shared computer. Or, you know, try to not cheat.