The 10-minute yoga routine for people who sit all day

As most desk jockeys know (and feel), sitting for prolonged hours can create aches and pains in the body and agitation or stagnation in the mind. Break up a sedentary workday with mindful movements and breath awareness. This sequence addresses tensions in the neck, shoulders, back, hips, legs and feet caused by prolonged sitting. Explore how this practice can help you navigate the rest of your day with more vitality.

Catalina Moraga is co-director of Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre in Toronto, where she teaches yoga, movement and mindfulness practices.

More:

A 10-minute yoga routine for people with wrist strain

A 10-minute bedtime yoga routine to help you sleep

10 easy stretches you can do at your desk