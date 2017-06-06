A morning yoga routine (just 10 minutes!) to help wake you up

Many of us wake up with a long to-do list in our minds and the sense that we need to rush, which can lead to anxiety and restlessness. Before you venture into your day, join me for this morning yoga sequence to settle your awareness in the body and breath, and to meet your day with a greater sense of clarity, invigoration and joy. We’ll explore gentle joint mobilizations, progressing towards strength building postures and a more dynamic, invigorating sequence.

Catalina Moraga is co-director of Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre in Toronto, where she teaches yoga, movement and mindfulness practices.

More:

Are female doctors better than male doctors?

Dealing with lifelong anxiety: How a health reporter learned to cope

10 easy stretches you can do at your desk