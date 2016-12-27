4 high-tech health gadgets headed your way in 2017

1. The Nima Detects: Gluten How it works: Put a food sample into a disposable lipstick-sized capsule and insert it into the Nima; minutes later, either a smile icon or a wheat icon will appear. (The smile means the food contains less than 20 ppm of gluten. The wheat means celiacs should stay away.) US$279, Nima. (Currently available only in the U.S.).
2. The Vitameter Detects: Vitamin levels in the blood How it works: The device analyzes a single drop of blood on a test stick, and sends the results to an app. The device currently measures iron and vitamin D (coming soon: B vitamins and electrolytes). $99, Vitameter. (Expected to be available online this summer).
3. The FOODsniffer Detects: Spoiled food How it works: Point the device at the food in question (poultry, meat or fish) and, with the help of an app, it analyzes the surrounding gases and rates the food “fresh,” “cook well” or “spoiled.” US$130, FOODsniffer.
4. The Tellspec Food Sensor Detects: The nutritional makeup of your food How it works: The Tellspec is a scanner that analyzes food at a molecular level. The information is sent to an app that also measures calories, carbs and glycemic load. US$499, TellSpec. (Expected to be available in early 2017).
Gonna look for the food sniffer. My nose doesn’t work so well – can’t always tell if food is “off”.
Jahneece on