The One Ingredient Swap That Makes A Healthier Mac And Cheese

Food is more than just a combination of calories, fat, protein and carbs — it can bring comfort and feed the soul. As a registered dietitian and food-lover, I’d never suggest you give up your favourite foods, but tweaking them slightly to make them healthier might be something you can get on board with.

The swap

The cheese in mac and cheese adds a silky richness and ooey-gooey texture, but it does make this quintessential comfort food a bit of a calorie, fat and sodium bomb. If mac and cheese is a regular on your recipe roster, try a lightened-up version that’s just as creamy and delicious, more nutritious, and even easier to make (only 8 ingredients!). The trick: Swap half the cheese for pureed root vegetables. Any root vegetables will do, but celery root, squash and turnip all taste great. Use a good-quality aged sharp cheddar or gruyere (I love the combination of celery root and gruyere).

Why use root vegetables in mac and cheese?

When compared to our classic mac and cheese, this version slashes 200 calories, 15 grams of fat and one third of the sodium per serving. Plus, adding veggies boosts fibre and vitamins, and is one way to help squeeze in the recommended 7 to 10 servings of vegetables and fruit per day. No deprivation here — just satisfying comfort food!

Try my recipe:

Creamy Root Vegetable Mac and Cheese

Serves 6 to 8

Prep 10 min; total 35 min

Ingredients

3 cups peeled, chopped root vegetables, cut into 3/4-in. dice

2 cups dry elbow macaroni (or other short pasta)

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

1 1/2 cups 2% milk

3/4 tsp salt

1 cup shredded gruyere or aged sharp cheddar

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

Instructions