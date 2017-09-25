Advertisement
Fitness

Strength training for newbies: Full body workout

Contributing fitness editor Assata McKenzie walks you through key exercises to tone up.

by

Assata McKenzie takes you through 12 easy moves to work your legs, arms, back and glutes. Here’s what you’ll need: an exercise ball, 5 lb weights, a resistance band and a mat.

More:
Subscribe to our newsletters
5 ways to stick to your workout plan
Can running actually help you live longer?

Resources