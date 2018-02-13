A Beginners Strength Training Guide For Your 30s

Too much time at your desk or sprawled out with Netflix leads to weak back muscles and lower back pain, which can worsen with age. Working your back now improves spine health, posture and flexibility, and other muscle groups like your arms, shoulders and biceps will get a workout, Kong Kam Wa explains.

Legs

The great thing about strengthening your legs now is that you’ll burn more calories (they’re a huge muscle group that uses more energy) and improve overall stability, which helps build upper-body strength and endurance in years to come.

The Moves

Squat with wide dumbbell row

In a squat position, pull dumbbells towards the outside of your shoulders with elbows wide. Allow elbows to lower half way, then repeat the lift. For one set, perform rowing motion 12-15 times. Complete three to five sets.