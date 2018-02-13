3 Moves To Get Strong In Your 50s

Arms

Our arms in particular grow weaker from disuse as we age. Toning your arms can also work your shoulders, chest, rotator cuffs, core and even lower body. You’ll benefit from a stronger cervical spine and thorax too, says Dr. Kathy Gaul, a professor at the School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education at the University of Victoria.

Hamstrings

Strengthening hamstrings is especially key now, as these muscles cover the hip and knee joints, which become more fragile with age. “Exercises that work this area help with lower back, knee and hip pain, while protecting those parts as well,” says Jenny Kong Kam Wa, personal trainer and muscle activation technique specialist at Parallel Fitness in Richmond Hill.

The Moves

Single-leg bridge with tricep pullover

In the bridge position, hold one dumbbell in each hand with arms straight over chest. Squeeze glutes and lift your right leg off the floor. Bend both arms and move dumbbells slowly behind your head toward the floor, keeping your upper back press against the floor. Complete 10 to 12 tricep pullovers, then switch legs and repeat.

Curl to press extensions

Holding one dumbbell in each hand, bend at the elbow to bring dumbbells toward shoulders. Next, press dumbbells toward ceiling by straightening your arms above your shoulders. Bend right arm back toward your right shoulder, then repeat on left side. Return to starting position and complete 10 to 12 sets.