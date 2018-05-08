The Best New Running Shoes (That Will Make You Actually Want To Hit The Road)

1.

From kicks made of recycled ocean plastic to maybe the most comfortable pair ever, these are the best new running shoes of the season.

2. Under Armour HOVR Phantom

Under Armour continues to cement itself as a serious innovator in the running world with its latest running shoe. Working with Dow Chemical, they’ve made a midsole foam cushioning that absorbs shock and adds a spring to your step. The high-knit ankle collar provides a snug fit, but be sure to get fitted or size up, as the toe box can get a little tight. $160, UA.

3. Nike Epic React Flyknit

Nike proves that function and beautiful design never have to be mutually exclusive. The Epic React Flyknit’s foam cushioning is as springy as it is stable, and its ultra-light build makes it feel weightless on your feet. The tight upper makes the shoe a little tricky to put on, but once it’s on, you forget it’s there — and you’ll be forgiven for wanting to wear it all summer. $200, Nike.

4. Adidas UltraBoost X Parley

Adidas has managed to make what might possibly be the comfiest running shoe. Maybe it’s the all-around stretchy knit material, maybe it’s the floating arch, or maybe it’s just the fact that this shoe was designed for women from the start, but running in Adidas’s latest UltraBoost feels like a liberation. The best part: It’s made from recycled ocean plastic. $260, Adidas.

5. Asics Kayano Gel 25

When a running shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary, you know it’s one of the greatest of all time. The combination of a lightweight midsole with the classic Asics stability and support makes this perfect for an energizing run. (Launches June 1.) $220, Asics.

6. New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Everything about these kicks feels easy. Slipping them on, pairing them with any summer outfit, walking anywhere — even the price tag feels good. Whether you’re looking for an all-day walking shoe or a pair for your next run, these fit the bill. $120, New Balance.

7. Saucony Freedom ISO 2