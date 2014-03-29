100 snacks under 100 calories

Fruit

1. Clementine marmalade (30 calories/tbsp) on a thin slice of toasted rye (51 calories)

2. Half a papaya smoothie: 75 calories. Save the rest for later!

3. Applesauce: 66 calories

4. Grapefruit: 64 calories

5. One small banana: 90 calories

6. Four dried figs: 84 calories

7. 300mL of diced pineapple: 100 calories. Try grilling it for added flavour.

8. 100mL of diced watermelon: 82 calories

9. Half a mango, cut into frozen mango cubes: 67 calories

10. 13 banana chips: 95 calories