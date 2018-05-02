Shut The Front Door! Swedish Meatballs Aren’t Actually From Sweden?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trips to Sweden’s unofficial embassy/iconic furniture store aren’t complete without a plate piled high with Swedish meatballs (it’s probably the best $7 you can spend at Ikea, aside from a garlic press). But on Saturday, Sweden’s official Twitter account posted a shocking revelation that stunned meatball lovers around the work: Swedish meatballs are actually … Turkish.
Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let’s stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM
As the BBC notes, after losing a war to Russia, King Charles lived in the Ottoman Empire from 1697 to 1718. When he returned home, he introduced Sweden to a selection of the culinary delights he enjoyed while in exile, including coffee, stuffed cabbage and, it turns out, meatballs.
While many thanked Sweden for its meatball-related honesty, others on Twitter experienced a bit of an existential crisis after learning the truth behind one of their country’s most famous foods.