Half-Price Starbucks Frappuccinos (Plus, What You Should Order)

If, like us, you’re oddly intrigued by Starbucks’ increasingly wacky-sounding frappuccinos, but wouldn’t shell out over $5 to try one, now’s your chance to go wild with these super sweet blended bevies. That’s because from 2 p.m. until close on May 10, frapps at Starbucks locations in Canada will be 50 percent off. Hello, frappy hour!

Are you ready? May 10th enjoy 50% off Frappuccinos from 2pm until close. #AfternoonMade 😙 pic.twitter.com/PfhPcKK9dz — Starbucks Canada (@StarbucksCanada) May 7, 2018

Along with longstanding menu favourites, like coffee and caramel frappuccinos, Starbucks’ unveiled two new frapps for the 2018 season. Here’s what the company’s creative R&D department came up with this year.

Triple Mocha Frappuccino

This coffee-based beverage, or trifle in a cup, features layers of cold brew-flavoured whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce and mocha icy goodness. Our food director, who had her doubts about yet another new Starbucks drink, took one sip and declared it “awesome!” And it really is delicious; both indulgent and refreshing at the same time.

Ultra Caramel Frappuccino

Like its mocha sibling, this frapp also has sweet layers of frozen caramel coffee goodness, cold brew-flavoured whipped cream and dark caramel sauce. It’s not as yummy and decadent as the mocha version, but on the flip side, it somehow tastes a little more refreshing. Perhaps save it for those days when the mercury soars above 30 C.

Cold foam

If you prefer your iced coffee on the non-blended side, you can still take sip of Starbucks’ cool innovation (just don’t expect to get it for 50 percent off on May 10). Last month, Starbucks started topping cold brew and ice cappuccinos with cold foam, or frothed milk. The coffee company says it’s made by “blending nonfat milk until it is smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavour without the cream.” The faux-froth had us intrigued — until we tried the frapps.