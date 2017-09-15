14 Pumpkin-Spice-Flavoured Foods That Aren’t A PSL

PSL mania, which strikes every year after Labour Day, has completely outgrown the limits of the Starbucks venti cup. Pumpkin-spice flavoured foods are all over shelves across North America and range from the wild and crazy — pumpkin-spice cough drops and spice spray (U.S.-only, but never fear, you can order online) — to more mainstream options, like pumpkin-spiced Pillsbury cinnamon rolls.

Canadian brands have been hopping on the pumpkin-spice trend, too, and the options embrace the delicious combination of spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves) that are the backbone of this long-lasting trend. Here, 14 great ways to bring take the PS from your latte into your whole day.

1 of 14 Previous Next Pin Email

Maple Pumpkin Butter Turn everything from toast to fruit into a pumpkin-spiced snack with this maple pumpkin butter. Maple Pumpkin Butter, $7, Wildly Delicious.

Previous 1. Maple Pumpkin Butter Turn everything from toast to fruit into a pumpkin-spiced snack with this maple pumpkin butter. Maple Pumpkin Butter, $7, Wildly Delicious

2. Pumpkin Spice Waffles A pumpkin-spice infused breakfast treat that also happens to be gluten-free. Nature’s Path Gluten Free Pumpkin Spice Waffles, $5, Loblaws

3. Pumpkin Spice Tea If you’re caffeine-adverse, you can still enjoy the pumpkin-spice trend with a seasonal decaf tea. Stash Pumpkin Spice Decaf Black Tea, $5, Well.ca

4. Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Serve your self a chill PSL: pumpkin-spiced-almond-milk cold brew. Califia Farms, $8, Califia Farms

5. Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk A pumpkin-spice saviour for the lactose-intolerant. So Delicious Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk, $5, So Delicious.

6. Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt A protein-packed snack that tastes like pumpkin pie? Yes please! Oikos Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt, $5 for 4, Loblaws

7. Pumpkin Spice Granola Bars A wholesome granola bar with all the flavours of a pumpkin pie. Nature’s Path Pumpkin-N-Spice Chewy Granola Bar, $4 for 6, Loblaws

8. Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal What better way to start your day on a crisp fall morning than a warming bowl of pumpkin-spiced oatmeal? Quaker Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal, $14 for 8, Amazon

9. Pumpkin Spice Whisky This would make the perfect addition to a hot toddy on a cool autumn night. Revelstoke Pumpkin Spiced Whisky, $28, LCBO

10. Pumpkin Spice Truffles Who needs Halloween candy when there’s pumpkin-spiced Lindor truffles? Lindt Lindor Pumpkin Spice Chocolate, $8, Well.ca

11. Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Dairy Queen’s seasonal release is a great excuse to treat yourself to a blizzard. Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, $5 (small), Dairy Queen

12. Pumpkin Ale McAuslan Brewery from Quebec nails it with their pumpkin ale, which has notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, natural pumpkin flavour and a spicy finish. St Ambroise Pumpkin Ale, $5 for 4 bottles, LCBO.

13. Pumpkin Spice Energy Bar Your favourite energy bar now comes in pumpkin-spice flavour, so you can keep well-fueled and feel like you’re eating pie (score!). Spiced Pumpkin Pie Clif Bar, $2, Loblaws.

14. Pumpkin Spice Muffin In line for your daily dark roast? A lightly spiced muffin is the perfect fall accompaniment. Pumpkin Spice Muffin, Tim Hortons. Next

Watch: How To Make Pumpkin Ale Loaf

