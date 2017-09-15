Trends

14 Pumpkin-Spice-Flavoured Foods That Aren’t A PSL

Bring pumpkin-spice sizzle to everything from oatmeal and coconut milk to your afternoon yogurt.

by

PSL mania, which strikes every year after Labour Day, has completely outgrown the limits of the Starbucks venti cup. Pumpkin-spice flavoured foods are all over shelves across North America and range from the wild and crazy — pumpkin-spice cough drops and spice spray (U.S.-only, but never fear, you can order online) — to more mainstream options, like pumpkin-spiced Pillsbury cinnamon rolls.

Canadian brands have been hopping on the pumpkin-spice trend, too, and the options embrace the delicious combination of spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves) that are the backbone of this long-lasting trend. Here, 14 great ways to bring take the PS from your latte into your whole day.

1 of 14

Previous
Next

Maple Pumpkin Butter

Turn everything from toast to fruit into a pumpkin-spiced snack with this maple pumpkin butter. Maple Pumpkin Butter, $7, Wildly Delicious.

Previous
Next

Watch: How To Make Pumpkin Ale Loaf

 

Resources