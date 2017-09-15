Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
14 Pumpkin-Spice-Flavoured Foods That Aren’t A PSL
Bring pumpkin-spice sizzle to everything from oatmeal and coconut milk to your afternoon yogurt.
by Laura Jeha, Heather MacMullin
PSL mania, which strikes every year after Labour Day, has completely outgrown the limits of the Starbucks venti cup. Pumpkin-spice flavoured foods are all over shelves across North America and range from the wild and crazy — pumpkin-spice cough drops and spice spray (U.S.-only, but never fear, you can order online) — to more mainstream options, like pumpkin-spiced Pillsbury cinnamon rolls.
Canadian brands have been hopping on the pumpkin-spice trend, too, and the options embrace the delicious combination of spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves) that are the backbone of this long-lasting trend. Here, 14 great ways to bring take the PS from your latte into your whole day.