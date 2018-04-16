Canadians Waited 12-Hours In Line To Eat At This New Fast-Food Restaurant — Here’s Why

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Jollibee has more than 1,000 locations in the Phillipines, as well as outposts all over the world, including dozens in the United States. But in December 2016, when the fast-food joint opened its first Canadian outpost in Winnipeg, it drew overnight lineups in -25 C weather.
The chain, best known for its fried chicken, now has two Winnipeg locations (at 1406 Ellice Ave. and at Northgate Mall), and hinted at a Toronto location years before it opened one at Scarborough’s Kennedy Common (15 William Kitchen Rd.) earlier this month. On its first weekend, Jollibee enthusiasts and many Filipino expats waited for more than 12 hours for a taste. And even though the location has been open for a few weeks now, folks are still lining up, sometimes for a couple of hours (or more) at a time. Here’s what they’re waiting for: