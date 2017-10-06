Jamie Oliver’s Tips For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving Dinner

If the thought of feeding a crowd this Thanksgiving makes you cringe, let Jamie Oliver take the stress out of your holiday meal.

The London-based celebrity chef stresses the importance of planning ahead, advice he admits is rather boring — but it works.

“Build a plan working back from when you see yourself eating your food,” says Oliver. To stay organized, he uses a chalkboard to map out big meals, but knows there’s probably a “clever app” around for those who’d rather hide their handwriting. (A couple or our fave meal-planning apps are The Joy of Cooking app or the Today’s Parent Mealtime app.)

Small kitchen chalkboards are also easy to find on Etsy and Indigo even sells giant peel and stick chalkboard sheets, if you want to follow Oliver’s more rustic lead.

For him, it’s all about giving the host time to enjoy the holidays. “Thanksgiving is definitely a time of year when timing and planning is everything because what it gives you in return is obviously better food and more time to relax with your friends and family,” he says.

Oliver’s latest cookbook 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy, which comes out on October 24, focuses on simple recipes that are easy to make at home, including a frozen banoffee cheesecake. Oliver recommends a frozen dessert like this one — or a frozen s’mores or frozen black forest cheesecake — for an occasion like Thanksgiving. Make it well in advance (and save on fridge space) so you can focus on more pressing matters on the big day — such as cooking a giant turkey to perfection.