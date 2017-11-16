Trends

10 Holiday Cookie Cutters We Need, Immediately

From adorable woodland creatures to ninja-bread cookie cutters, there are a lot of fun ways to change up your cookie game this year.

by

The holiday baking season is just about to rev up, and if — like us — you’re planning on making the staple gingerbread, shortbread and sugar cookies this year, fun new cookie cutters are the perfect way to give your seasonal stash an easy upgrade. From classic holiday characters, to playful gingerbread figures and adorable woodland creatures, these holiday cookie cutters are on our baking wish list this year:

1 of 10

Previous
Next

Classic Canadiana

Cookie cutters, $18, The Bay.

Previous
Next
  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Watch: Tips for rolling and cutting cookie dough
Resources