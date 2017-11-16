10 Holiday Cookie Cutters We Need, Immediately

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The holiday baking season is just about to rev up, and if — like us — you’re planning on making the staple gingerbread, shortbread and sugar cookies this year, fun new cookie cutters are the perfect way to give your seasonal stash an easy upgrade. From classic holiday characters, to playful gingerbread figures and adorable woodland creatures, these holiday cookie cutters are on our baking wish list this year: