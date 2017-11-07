10 Oh-So-Scrumptious Advent Calendars For The Food Lover

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
What’s better than an edible present, unwrapped over 24 consecutive days? We can’t think of anything, either.
A wide array of grown-up-friendly calendars have popped up on store shelves, and between exclusive craft beers to specialty chocolates (and even beef jerky), there’s a theme to suit everyone in the family.
Find your perfect match, and bring a daily dose of holiday cheer to December as the weeks become a whirlwind of work parties, to-do lists and circling mall parking lots. Whether you order one of these edible advent calendars for 24 days of tasty treats, or get inspired and make your own, you’ll be guaranteed to add a little festive excitement to someone’s day.
Upgrade your hot cocoa with a calendar* of gourmet marshmallows! The British company ships worldwide, which means you can rotate through six delicious and festive flavours this season, like candy cane, gingerbread, and chocolate-orange. Keep it for yourself or pair the calendar with some hot chocolate mix as a fun host gift! Marshmallow Advent Calendar, $22 (plus shipping), The Naked Marshmallow Company
*This calendar is available for pre-order only, and orders must be placed by November 10th.