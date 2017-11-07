10 Oh-So-Scrumptious Advent Calendars For The Food Lover

What’s better than an edible present, unwrapped over 24 consecutive days? We can’t think of anything, either.

A wide array of grown-up-friendly calendars have popped up on store shelves, and between exclusive craft beers to specialty chocolates (and even beef jerky), there’s a theme to suit everyone in the family.

Find your perfect match, and bring a daily dose of holiday cheer to December as the weeks become a whirlwind of work parties, to-do lists and circling mall parking lots. Whether you order one of these edible advent calendars for 24 days of tasty treats, or get inspired and make your own, you’ll be guaranteed to add a little festive excitement to someone’s day.

For Haute Hot Cocoa Upgrade your hot cocoa with a calendar* of gourmet marshmallows! The British company ships worldwide, which means you can rotate through six delicious and festive flavours this season, like candy cane, gingerbread, and chocolate-orange. Keep it for yourself or pair the calendar with some hot chocolate mix as a fun host gift! Marshmallow Advent Calendar, $22 (plus shipping), The Naked Marshmallow Company *This calendar is available for pre-order only, and orders must be placed by November 10th.

2. For the Traditionalist Take your average advent up a notch or two with this beautiful box from Purdy’s. Each day, open a new drawer to reveal either solid milk chocolate, salted caramel, or cookie crunch — all made from 100-percent-sustainable cocoa. Bright Lights Advent Calendar, $25, Purdy’s Chocolatier.

3. For The Chocolate-Averse Forget sugar plums — satisfy your sweet tooth with this gourmet gummy-filled calendar. Some highlights include prosecco-infused gummy bears and tiny, chewy, gingerbread men. 24 Days of Gummy Advent Calendar, $29, Squish Candies.

4. For the DIY-er Take a DIY approach and create your own advent calendar with this beer advent box. Pick out your favourite brews and pack them into the sturdy container, designed to hold 24 twelve-ounce cans or bottles. A perfect gift for your favourite beer lover. Craft Advent Box, US$24, craftadventbox.com

5. For The Tea-Obsessed Baby, it may be cold outside, but these 24 teas will keep you warm! Sip on some of the holiday’s best flavours like Candy Cane Crush, Cranberry Orange Scone, and White Cranberry Bark. 24 Days of Tea, $48, David’s Tea.

6. For The Avid Baker Bake your way through the holidays with a book of 24 festive cookie recipes. Each day, peek under the flap to discover a new cookie, then flip to the corresponding page in the book for the recipe. The Cookie Advent Cookbook, $19, Indigo.

7. For the Savoury Tooth Indulge your salty side with this jerky-filled calendar, including flavours like habanero and honey bourbon. (But, if you like the occasional sweet treat, it has single malt scotch caramels and eggnog taffy scattered throughout, too!) Advent Calendar, $50USD (plus shipping), Man Crates.

8. For The Hops Head This calendar, packed with 24 unique craft beers, is a hot commodity. The 2017 edition will be making its way to store shelves in B.C, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and New Brunswick. See their website for exact locations and availability. The Craft BeerAdvent Calendar, $150, Craft Beer Imports.

9. For The Haribo Aficionado From the makers of the original gummy bear comes a colourful advent calendar packed with sweet treats. Haribo Advent Calendar, $26, Amazon.

10. Food-Allergy Friendly This calendar — made from organic chocolate — is dairy, soy, and wheat-free, and is an ideal option for friends or family with food allergies. MOO Free Calendar, $15, Amazon Next

