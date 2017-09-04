13 Ways To Pack Your Bento Box With (Amazing) Food For Work

(Photo, @itslivb/ Instagram)

The bento box is an ideal combination of functionality and aesthetic, making it the perfect lunch companion for kindergarteners and workplace warriors alike.

The bento has long been a staple of Japanese culture, elevated in the 17th century from humble beginnings into an art form, with carefully prepared meals served in ornate lacquered-wood boxes during tea parties and at the theatre. Jump to the 21st century, when the bento box has moved West. Segmented snack boxes are sold at Starbucks and convenience stores, and snazzy bento boxes line the shelves of homewares shops.

The neat compartmentalization allows you to fit several mini-meals and snacks into one compact container, so you can make sure you have enough food to get you through the work day (4 p.m. munchies, anyone?).They’re also just plain fun to eat from.

But all those compartments mean owners may be seeking some combination inspiration; here are 13 bento box ideas, from on-the-go breakfasts to desk lunches and everything in between:

Take Breakfast To-Go

So much better than a sub-par breakfast sandwich.

Homemade Waffles and Fruit

Try it: Ultimate waffles

Ham And Egg Roll-Ups, Fruit Salad and Mini Scones

Try it: Buttery scones

Overnight Oatmeal With Fresh Fruit

Try it: Overnight chia oatmeal

Mini Pancakes And Hard-Boiled Eggs

Try it: Banana oatmeal pancakes

Liven Up Lunch Time

Say no to sad desk lunches, and pack a lunch you’ll be looking forward to all morning.

Veggie-Packed Sandwiches And Energy Bites

Try it: Superfood sandwich

Cherry-almond energy balls

Mini Quiches, Fruit Salad and Muffins

Try it: Crustless mini quiches

Veggies and Hummus With Pita

Try it: Creamy hummus

Chicken, Rice And Black Bean Burrito Bowl

Try it: Beef burrito bowl

Get A Lunch Box That Can Do Both

Now, breakfast, lunch and snacks are all in the bag.

Yogurt Parfait & Quinoa- Veggie Power Bowl

Try it: Mushroom grain bowl

Quinoa and squash salad

A Trio Of Pastas & Berry-Topped Waffles

Try it: Blackberry waffles with compote

Berry Smoothie Bowl & Pesto Penne

Try it: Berry blast smoothie bowl

Pesto penne

Papaya-Yogurt Breakfast Boats & Couscous Pilaf

Try it: Peach and chicken couscous salad

To-Go Smoothie & Rice Paper Salad Rolls

Try it: Shrimp and cucumber salad rolls

Harvest spice smoothie