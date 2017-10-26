The 10 Best Candy Upgrades To Grown-Up Halloween Stashes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This is the year to add a little more “treat” to the Halloween candy stash on All Hallow’s Eve. Our favourite chocolate bars still top the list, but we’re also also upgrading the usual must-haves: from fruit-filled brains, to gorgeous skull-shaped chocolate truffles and a darkly satisfying hot chocolate — these candies are perfect for the more sophisticated trick or treater. See our top 10 picks for adult-friendly Halloween candy in the gallery below: