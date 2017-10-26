Trends

The 10 Best Candy Upgrades To Grown-Up Halloween Stashes

Bring on the gummy brains and (adult-only) scotch-filled chocolates — this year Halloween candy is bringing its A-game.

by

Three skulls wrapped in copper foilThis is the year to add a little more “treat” to the Halloween candy stash on All Hallow’s Eve. Our favourite chocolate bars still top the list, but we’re also also upgrading the usual must-haves: from fruit-filled brains, to gorgeous skull-shaped chocolate truffles and a darkly satisfying hot chocolate — these candies are perfect for the more sophisticated trick or treater. See our top 10 picks for adult-friendly Halloween candy in the gallery below:

1 of 10

Previous
Next

Coffin Candies

Filled with brains, pumpkins and sugar skulls, this trifecta of sweets is perfect for the candy lover in your house. Spooky Sweets Bento Box, $37, Sugarfina.

Previous
Next

Watch: How to make sweet and salty caramel apples
Resources