The 10 Best Candy Upgrades To Grown-Up Halloween Stashes

This is the year to add a little more “treat” to the Halloween candy stash on All Hallow’s Eve. Our favourite chocolate bars still top the list, but we’re also also upgrading the usual must-haves: from fruit-filled brains, to gorgeous skull-shaped chocolate truffles and a darkly satisfying hot chocolate — these candies are perfect for the more sophisticated trick or treater. See our top 10 picks for adult-friendly Halloween candy in the gallery below:

Coffin Candies Filled with brains, pumpkins and sugar skulls, this trifecta of sweets is perfect for the candy lover in your house. Spooky Sweets Bento Box, $37, Sugarfina.

2. Goosebumps Choocolate This colourful chocolate bar reminds us of of the Goosebumps series— it’s the perfect for some childhood nostalgia on All Hallow’s Eve. Lime, Ginger, Black Pepper Bar, $9, CXBO

3. Chocolatey Skulls This bite-sized set of truffles is perfect for a sweet ‘n scary Halloween treat (or hostess gift). Dulce Truffles, FoodiePages / Maisonette, $10.

4. Dark Side Of The Mug When the sun sets on Halloween, indulge in a dark and decadent hot chocolate before the doorbells starts ringing with droves of trick-or-treaters. Drinking Chocolate, $6, SOMA.

5. Brainstorm Gummies Intense grape, apple, cherry and orange brains. (Kids love them too … but you might not be able to share.) Brainstorm gummies, starting at $6, Squish.

6. Pumpkin Caramels These caramel-filled pumpkin chocolates are laced with cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger for an extra dose of autumn flavour. Pumpkin Caramels, 10-pc, $11, Purdys.

7. Pumpkin-Spiced Truffles Who needs a latte, when you can have chocolate? These flights of pumpkins are a cute and decadent Halloween treat for all, no carving required. Pumpkin-spice truffles, $15 USD, Godiva.

8. Single Malt Scotch Cordials Dark chocolate with a wee dram of single malt scotch? Definitely adults-only (and delicious). Single malt scotch cordials, cask strength, starting at $11, Sugarfina.

9. Negroni On The Rocks Cocktail-lovers can also find these bold and citrusy gummies at Squish (if brains don’t appeal to you) for a sweet nightcap. Negroni gummies, starting at $6, Squish.

10. Luxury Toffees For a dark and rich take on toffee try this luxurious caramel combo from Guinness. Luxury toffees, $5, Amazon.

Watch: How to make sweet and salty caramel apples