The Best Microbreweries In Canada For Your Next Bar Hop

Beer is quickly becoming just as artisanal and chic as wine. The best option, in our opinion, is to ditch the mass-produced lager and opt for something homegrown and homemade, made and poured in a local microbrewery. And there are so many, both old and new, from coast to coast in Canada.

According to Craft Canada, the number of microbreweries across the country shot up from 88 to 520 between 2006 and 2014, and lots more have opened since then. These are places where you can get small-batch beers brewed with local ingredients by people who live right in your town. You’ll also get off-beat ingredients like vanilla and apricot, all the beer knowledge courtesy of guided tours, and a chance to support local businesses. Although a lot of these beers are bottled and sold in local liquor stores, province to province, there’s nothing quite like drinking a beer right where it was made, and sometimes even watching it brew as you down your pint.

Since this country has no shortage of microbreweries, you might be having trouble figuring out which ones are worth grabbing a visit. To help you out, our Localists rounded up the best microbreweries in Canada who are pouring everything from IPAs to Porters to Stouts so you know exactly where you should spend this Friday night (and many other Friday nights, for that matter). Click through to read more about our faves in Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary.

(Photo, Quinn Campbell) CALGARY Annex Ale Project Location: 4323 1st St. South East, annexales.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: Owned by a pair of born-and-bred Calgarians, this brand new brewery serves up carefully-crafted pints and house-made root beer. They’ve got a view to normalize buying beer right from the source, the same way you get bread from a baker and meat from a butcher.

What to order: Bitter Division

What they’re known for: Their unique bar snacks, including fancy, Middle Eastern string cheese.

Beers on tap: 6

Guided tours: Yes

2. CALGARY Wild Rose Location: 4580 Quesnay Wood Dr. South West, wildrosebrewery.com

Open since: 1996

The rundown: For more than 20 years, this small batch craft brewery has been working to create unique beers for Calgarians.

What to order: Velvet Fog

What they’re known for: Their tap room, voted best in Calgary seven years in a row.

Beers on tap: 12

Guided tours: Yes

3. CALGARY Village Location: 5000 12a St. South East, villagebrewery.com

Open since: 2011

The rundown: This little brewery was created by a group of friends with a view to help support Calgarian artits and crafstpeople. Their slogan is “It Takes a Village”, and they’re all about the neighbourhood they’re in.

What to order: Village Wit

What their speciality is: Beers with clever names, based on your typical townspeople

Beers on tap: Usually 8

Guided tours: Yes

4. EDMONTON Yellowhead Location: 10229-105 St., yellowheadbrewery.com

Open since: 2010

The rundown: Yellowhead is rustic with wood floors and beautiful brick walls. It’s a unique event space, perfect for private functions, from birthdays to weddings.

What to order: The super smooth, easy-to-drink Pale Ale

What they’re known for: Their original Yellowhead Lager

Beers on tap: 5

5. EDMONTON Brewsters Location: 11620 104th Ave., brewsters.ca

Open since: 1989

The rundown: Brewsters has been operating in Western Canada for more than 25 years, and this location is large with two levels, a couple of cosy fireplaces for the winter months and a great patio for the summer. All Brewsters are relaxed with a fun environment.

What to order: Raspberry Ale and 35-cent wings

What they’re known for: Their foosball tables and city-specific merch

Beers on tap: 16

Guided tours: No

6. EDMONTON Alley Kat Location: 9929 60 Ave. NW, alleykatbeer.com

Open since: 1994

The rundown: Alley Kat is the fourth-oldest brewery in Alberta, and even though they produce 3.9 million bottles a year, every brew is small batch.

What to order: The Aprikat, a crisp, apricot-y wheat ale

What they’re known for: AlleyKat uses four main ingredients: barley, malt, hops and water, to produce the most flavorful and high quality craft beer.

Beers on tap: 7

Guided tours: Yes, Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7. WINNIPEG Peg Location: 125 Pacific Ave., pegbeer.com

Open since: April 2016

The rundown: Peg just celebrated their one-year anniversar. You can hang out in their intimate, cosy tap house, or pick up a growler or a keg to take home.

What to order: Their “Don’t Call Me Honey” lager, created in support of the Women’s March

What they’re known for: The Beer Flight that includes four four-ounce beers (one bitter, one stout, one sour, and one amber)

Beers on tap: 6

Guided tours: Mondays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. WINNIPEG Torque Location: 830 King Edward St., torquebrewing.com

Open since: December 2016

The rundown: This place is brand new, but in just a few months they’ve created a sports- and music-inspired space that’s quickly becoming a popular event venue.

What to order: They have a beer for all different tastes, but if you’re not sure, go with a lager or the Variety Pack.

Speciality: Their India Pale Ale

Beers on tap: 8

Guided tours: Yes, on Saturday afternoons

9. SASKATOON Paddock Wood Brewing Co. Location: 116 103 St. East B1, paddockwood.com

Open since: 2007

The rundown: When Steve Cavan moved to Saskatchewan from Ontario in the ’90s, he noticed that a few things were lacking, beer-wise. So he started Paddock Wood and forged the trail for the breweries we now have and love in the province. The storefront feels a little like a bulk warehouse, walls lined with ready-brew kits, grains and hops so you can DIY at home.

What to order: 606 is their biggest seller, the so-called “puddle-jumper”. It’s a British ale with an American hop, lending it a bright, grapefruit profile.

What they’re known for: Classic styles, like a good British ale and European lagers. Their specialty lies therein, but if you’re feeling wild, try one of their barrel aged beers or ale infusions (for example: a Belgian triple style with white wine and grape juice).

Beers on tap: 7

Guided tours: Yes, and call ahead for a guided tour with the founder

10. SASKATOON Prairie Sun Brewery Location: 2020 Quebec Ave., prairiesun.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Prairie Sun was started by two Paddock Wood graduates with big vision who wanted to dive into the craft market and have a plethora of rotating beers to suit any preference. With 26–30 seasonal beers rotating annually, it seems there’s no stopping them when it comes to unique ales and stouts.

What to order: If you’re feeling adventurous, get a pint of their Toffee 5, a lush take on a traditional porter that is lip-smacking good.

What they’re known for: The crowd-pleasng Crazy Farm, because they’ve always had an affinity for Belgian ales

Beers on tap: 9

Guided tours: Yes

11. SASKATOON Nokomis Craft Ales Location: 301 1st Ave. East, nokomiscraftales.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Although Nokomis is just outside of Saskatoon, we’re going to go ahead and claim them in the name of YXE. Their vibe is a bit home-on-the-range meets scandi-cool, with the most devoted following of beer drinkers and the most passionate master brewer you’ll ever meet.

What to order: They occasionally use barrels and casks to impart phenomenal flavours for seasonal brews, like their Kettle Sour or their Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, so go with one of those.

What they’re known for: By following an early craft tradition, their beers are characterized as hybrids from European recipes, marked by American hop varieties.

Beers on tap: 6

Guided tours: Yes, from Thursday to Saturday

12. SASKATOON 9 Mile Legacy Location: 220 20th St. West, 9milelegacy.com

Open since: March 2017

The rundown: This long-awaited 20th Street taproom opened in March this year, and it’s a clean, industrial-style space complete with concrete counters, rustic wood finishes, and the omnipresent taxidermy white ram acting as their semi-official mascot.

What to order: The 9 Mile Ale, an English-style pale ale

What they’re known for: English and Belgian-style ales, but they also do a silky stout (the Angus) that finishes like good dessert, and a damn good IPA (the Rafiki) that will leave you feeling light and rosy

Beers on tap: 9

Guided tours: Yes

13. TORONTO Left Field Location: 36 Wagstaff Dr., leftfieldbrewery.ca

Open since: May 2015

The rundown: Heavily steeped in baseball puns, this husband-and-wife-founded brewery in Leslieville not only brews great beer, but they host tons of cool events like Euchre nights and terrarium building workshops.

What to order: Laser Show, Left Field’s imperial IPA. It has a high alcohol content and bold citrus-y hop flavours.

What they’re known for: They’re insanely cute “Head of Security and Customer Relations,” Wrigley the basset hound.

Beers on tap: 8

Guided tours: Yes, every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

14. TORONTO Henderson Location: 128 A Sterling Rd., hendersonbrewing.com

Open since: June 2016

The rundown: Although they’ve been brewing since 2014, Henderson only just opened the doors of their tasting room last summer, where you can get pints, bottles and growlers.

What to order: Food Truck, a Blonde Ale that’s super easy to drink

What they’re known for: Their flagship beer, Henderson’s Best, inspired by the very first beers brewed in Toronto in the 19th century. That, and they’re dog-friendly.

Beers on tap: 7

Guided tours: Yes, on Tuesday evenings and Saturday afternoons

15. TORONTO Halo Brewery Location: 247 Wallace Ave., halobrewery.com

Open since: May 2016

The rundown: This Junction-based brewery is coming up on its first birthday, and you can read all about their beer passion-fueled journey to success on their blog.

What to order: Inkblot, which is a robust porter, and perfect if you’re looking for something a little different than an IPA

What they’re known for: The fact that they’re an open-source brewery, which means they share all of their recipes and methods online.

Beers on tap: Up to 8

Guided tours: Not officially, but the staff are always happy to show people around if it’s not too busy

16. TORONTO Blood Brothers Location: 165 Geary Ave., bloodbrothersbrewing.com

Open since: April 2015

The rundown: At this spot, owned and operated by two brothers (as the name suggests), you can grab a draft or pick up bottles of whatever’s brewing at their space in midtown.

What to order: Guilty Remnant. It’s a white chocolate white stout made with cold brew and vanilla.

What they’re known for: Their Inner IPA, and their merch

Beers on tap: 6 to 11

Guided tours: No

17. TORONTO Bandit Brewery Location: 2125 Dundas St. West, banditbrewery.ca

Open since: May 2016

The rundown: Right in the heart of Roncesvalles, this little microbrewery not only has great brews and the cutest logo, it also has a crazy gorgeous patio.

What to order: Citra, 8 Days A Week. It’s a session IPA that’s lower in alcohol but has lots of citrus-y flavour.

What they’re known for: Their aforementioned racoon logo, and their Bandit’s APA

Beers on tap: Usually 12

Guided tours: Not yet

18. OTTAWA Brew Donkey Location: Various designated, central pick up locations around Ottawa, brewdonkey.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Want to visit more than one microbrewery in one day? Brew Donkey is a guided tour service that provides private and public tours to microbreweries in Ottawa and its surrounding area.

What to order: Staff at each brewery will be sure to let you know what’s popular.

19. OTTAWA Kichesippi Beer Co. Location: 866 Campbell Ave., kbeer.ca

Open since: 2010

The rundown: Kichesippi beers are made with the diversity of Ottawa in mind. The beer satisfies those who like smooth and subtle or contrasting strong and bitter flavours. The friendly staff will make you feel like you’re enjoying a beer in the comfort of your own home.

What to order: Shop the 1855 (Amber Ale), Heller Highwater (Bavarian Lager), Natural Blonde (Pale Ale), Remic Rapids (West Coast Style IPA), Radler (Grapefruit Infused), Hefeweizen (Wheat Beer) and more in the Kichessipi shop.

What they’re known for: 1855 is a top seller all year round with the Heller Highwater at a close second. In the spring and summer months, reach for the fruit-infused Radler.

Beers on tap: 9 beers can be purchased in cans

Guided tours: Tours and tastings are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 12 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00pm.

20. OTTAWA Bicycle Craft Location: 850 Industrial Av., Unit #12, bicyclecraftbrewery.ca

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Bicycle Craft has a down-to-earth vibe with retro furnishings and an amazing farm table.

What to order: Their flagship beer, the Velocipede Indian Pale Ale. The name comes from the original word for bicycle, velocipede.

What they’re known for: Hoppy IPAs. With a variety of IPAs pouring from their flagship location, the tropical flavours in the Trillium or Vermont-style IPAs have been carefully master crafted.

Beers on tap: Four mainstay beers are brewed all year long. Seasonal beers help keep right beers on tap at any given time.

Guided tours: No

21. OTTAWA Beaus Location: 10 Terry Fox Dr., beaus.ca

Open since: 2006

The rundown: When you’re up for a little adventure that involves driving beyond the Ottawa perimeter, Beaus has a stylishly cool tasting room with a rural, Victorian vibe. During the warmer months, a hop-vine-covered patio is the perfect spot to drink and chat.

What to order: Lug Tread Lagered Ale, which has won more than 20 awards

What they’re known for: Certified organic German-style ales, and Gruits (beer made with herbs and spices).

Beers on tap: About a dozen

Guided tours: Everyday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

22. MONTREAL Dieu du Ciel Location: 29 Laurier St. West, dieuduciel.com

Open since: 1998

The rundown: This Montreal staple has been a big part of the craft brew scene in the city for almost 20 years. Their beers are sold in retailers across the province, but the best place to have one is definitely their Plateau home base.

What to order: Rosée d’Hibiscus. It’s the prettiest pink, it smells like grapefruit, and its crisp and refereshing flavour makes it the ideal summer beer.

What they’re known for: A really wide variety of beers, and a super cool crowd

Beers on tap: 20

Guided tours: No

23. MONTREAL Benelux Location: 245 Sherbrooke St. West, brasseriebenelux.com

Open since: 2007

The rundown: Whether you grab a table inside or spend time people-watching on the terrace, the vibrant ambiance and dark tavern decor will meet all your pub needs and you’ll find yourself staying a whole afternoon.

What to order: Their anniversary brew Grande Armada

What they’re known for: Hoppy IPAs and pub snacks

Beers on tap: 12, with new casks every Friday

Guided tours: No

24. MONTREAL HELM Location: 273 Bernard St. West, helmmicrobrasserie.ca

Open since: 2007

The rundown: Acronym for Houblon (hop), Eau (water), Levure (yeast), and Malt, HELM is a chill and trendy spot for light dinner, beer tasting and ping pong. Gossip: Kit Harington (aka, Jon Snow) spent many nights at this bar during his stay in Montreal for Xavier Dolan’s upcoming movie.

What to order: Start with a pint of Hutchie Blondie and hit up their all-you-can-eat crab fest happening on April 9.

What they’re known for: Tapas and cider

Beers on tap: 12, all named after the surrounding Mile End streets

Guided tours: No, but they host Cask Wednesday, a festive night where they open a brand new tap live, brew shower included

25. MONCTON Tide & Boar Gastropub Location: 700 Main St., tideandboar.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Cozy, classy and cool. They serve locally-sourced food and drink and offer great live music.

What to order: Tide & Boar Method IPA

What they’re known for: The Boar Poutine is out of this world and try the Sour OTIS beer, made with only in-season fruit

Beers on tap: 14

Guided tours: No

26. MONCTON Pumphouse Brewery Location: 5 Orange Ln., pumphousebrewery.ca

Open since: 1999

The rundown: Filled with wooden barrels, this cozy and inviting brewery draws a crowd of all ages.

What to order: One of their sampler trays

What they’re known for: Wood fired pizzas and their blueberry beer

Beers on tap: 12 and one seasonal

Guided tours: No

27. MONCTON Laundromat Location: 382 St. George St.

Open since: 2007

The rundown: This ecclectic brewery and espresso bar is super cozy, frequented by local musicians and writers.

What to order: A growler with something from Nova Scotia or Quebec.

What they’re known for: Delicious homemade date squares and A Picaroons

Beers on tap: 6

Guided tours: No, but they’re often included in local food tours

28. HALIFAX Propeller Brewing Co. Location: 2015 Gottingen St., drinkpropeller.ca Open since: 1997 The rundown: Propeller is definitely one of the most established microbreweries in Halifax. There’s lots of history and lots of awards gracing the walls. Aside from the storefront where you can fill up growlers and buy bottles, there’s a tap room in the back where you can sit and enjoy a beer or flight tasting. What to order: They’ve won countless awards for their IPA. ESB and Porter are equally as popular. What they’re known for: They just started doing an organic blonde ale. And every fall, they have a pumpkin ale that slays. Beers on tap: 10 to 12 Guided tours: Yes

29. HALIFAX North Brewing Location: 2576 Agricola St., northbrewing.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Quaint little walk-up counter in the bottom story of a small house on the most bustling part of Agricola. Fill up your growler on the go or pick up a few bottles.

What to order: Farmhouse ale, one of their first beers

What they’re known for: Great saison beers with seasonal spices and ingredients like orange peel and coriander for the summer, and ginger and black pepper for winter

Beers on tap: 4 to 6, all their own. They do lots of collaborations with local bars and microbreweries around the province so there’s always lots of variety.

Guided tours: Yes

30. HALIFAX Unfiltered Brewing Location: 6041 North St., unfuckingfiltered.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: With beer names like “Exile on North Street” and “Play with Fire”, this brewery is quirky, and all they care about is good beer, no bells and whistles.

What to order: Double Orange IPA

What they’re known for: They have the best IPAs in the city, so anything hoppy.

Beers on tap: 7 to 8 of their own with a rotating guest tap

Guided tours: Mmmm not technically, but again it’s Nova Scotia and it’s a microbrewery and they would probably give a pretty entertaining tour/would be up for it if you asked

31. HALIFAX 2 Crows Brewing Co. Location: 1932 Brunswick St., 2crowsbrewing.com

Open since: February 2017

The rundown: New to the scene, but holds one of the biggest of the small-scale microbrewing facilities in Halifax. The space is huge and completely open to the whole brewery, so you can sit, have a drink and watch the beer happen right in front of you, barrier free.

What to order: The Pollyanna IPA is their #1, and it’s juicy and tropical

What they’re known for: They just released a Brett Porter that’s suppose to steal hearts.

Beers on tap: 6 of their own, 4 to 6 rotating guest taps from breweries around the province

Guided tours: The brewery is open-concept, but if a brewer is on site, they are always up for a tour.

32. HALIFAX Good Robot Location: 2736 Robie St., goodrobotbrewing.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Hip and original with lots of quirks. A smaller tap room is in the back to fill up your growlers, a tap room that seats around 40 is in the other half of the building, and there’s an amazing ‘gastroturf’ hangout yard is nestled into the building.

What to order: HFXtraterrestrial chili saison

What they’re known for: Most of their beer is gluten reduced

Beers on tap: 9 to 10 of their own brews, with 5 or 6 from other microbreweries

Guided tours: Yes, but call ahead Next

