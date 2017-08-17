The Best Microbreweries In Canada For Your Next Bar Hop

Beer is quickly becoming just as artisanal and chic as wine. The best option, in our opinion, is to ditch the mass-produced lager and opt for something homegrown and homemade, made and poured in a local microbrewery. And there are so many, both old and new, from coast to coast in Canada.
According to Craft Canada, the number of microbreweries across the country shot up from 88 to 520 between 2006 and 2014, and lots more have opened since then. These are places where you can get small-batch beers brewed with local ingredients by people who live right in your town. You’ll also get off-beat ingredients like vanilla and apricot, all the beer knowledge courtesy of guided tours, and a chance to support local businesses. Although a lot of these beers are bottled and sold in local liquor stores, province to province, there’s nothing quite like drinking a beer right where it was made, and sometimes even watching it brew as you down your pint.
Since this country has no shortage of microbreweries, you might be having trouble figuring out which ones are worth grabbing a visit. To help you out, our Localists rounded up the best microbreweries in Canada who are pouring everything from IPAs to Porters to Stouts so you know exactly where you should spend this Friday night (and many other Friday nights, for that matter). Click through to read more about our faves in Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary.
CALGARY
Annex Ale Project
Location: 4323 1st St. South East, annexales.com
Open since: 2017
The rundown: Owned by a pair of born-and-bred Calgarians, this brand new brewery serves up carefully-crafted pints and house-made root beer. They’ve got a view to normalize buying beer right from the source, the same way you get bread from a baker and meat from a butcher.
What to order: Bitter Division
What they’re known for: Their unique bar snacks, including fancy, Middle Eastern string cheese.
Beers on tap: 6
Guided tours: Yes
