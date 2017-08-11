The Best Brunch Spots In Every Major City Across Canada

If you’re looking for that perfect place to treat yourself or your friends that’s equally delicious as it is Instagram-worthy, we’ve got you covered. Here, a round-up of the best brunch spots across Canada.
Best Brunch in Vancouver
Tuc Craft Kitchen
Find it: 60 West Cordova St.
Open since: 2013
The rundown: This rustic-chic resto specializes in everything from brunch classics to modernized dishes with a seasonally changing menu.
What to order: Everyone’s favourite southern-inspired breakfast, crispy chicken & waffles, but with a zesty Dijon sauce
Café Medina
Find it: 780 Richards St.
Open since: 2008
The rundown: The spacious café is known for its Mediterranean-inspired dishes, mixed with some traditional breakfast favourites.
What to order: Their tagine, a spicy Moroccan stew, brunchified with poached eggs
The Acorn
Find it: 3995 Main St.
Open since: 2012
The rundown: This award-winning locale caters to vegans and those with gluten sensitivities, but aims to win over even the most dedicated of meat eaters.
What to order: The Artichoke, which is fried artichokes and pickled shallots piled onto a house waffle and topped with bourbon maple syrup
Boulevard
Find it: 845 Burrard St.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: This luxe spot celebrates Mother’s Day with a three-course seafood-filled brunch.
What to order: Crab and avocado Benedict, a west coast twist on the classic
Best Brunch in Calgary
Monki Breakfast Club & Bistro
Find it: 1301 10th Ave. SW
Open since: 2012
The rundown: Get here early if you’re hoping to secure a table—the quaint bistro has just enough space for six tables.
What to order: Chorizo, caramelized onion and goat cheese eggs Benedict
The Beltliner
Find it: 243 12th Ave SW
Open since: 2015
The rundown: Named after an old streetcar that traveled 12th Avenue, this modern take on a traditional diner even features a list of brews that will perfectly pair with your main course of choice.
What to order: Mushroom quiche, topped with sundried tomato puree and goat cheese
Dairy Lane Café
Find it: 319-19 St NW
Open since: 1950
The rundown: For 67 years, it’s been Dairy Lane’s mission to provide flavourful food while minimizing its environmental footprint and giving back to the community.
What to order: Stuffed french toast, loaded with blueberries, cream cheese, sour cream, mint and honey-toasted oats
Charbar
Find it: 618 Confluence Way SE
Open since: 2015
The rundown: A blend of Spanish and Italian cuisine, this concept restaurant combines the tradition of Argentine wood-fire grilling with West Coast ingredients.
What to order: Their eggs Benedict, served on a savoury scone and with extra fancy charred lemon and brown butter hollandaise
Best Brunch in Edmonton
Sugarbowl
Find it: 10922 88th Avenue
Open since: 1943
The rundown: Sugarbowl first opened as a burger joint 75 years ago, but has since been transformed into a full service bistro and pub.
What to order: Sugarbowl Benny, the house twist on the brunch classic, with back bacon applewood cheddar béchamel served on grilled cornbread
Canteen
Find it: 10522 124 St.
Open since: 2013
The rundown: Serving up brunch classics, this spot has become known for their lust-worthy brown sugar bacon.
What to order: The house huevos rancheros, Huevos Canteenos, made with pulled pork, black beans and avocado, served with picco de gallo and corn tortillas
Wildflower Grill
Find it: 10009-107 Street NW
Open since: 2008
The rundown: A great one for a special occasion, its Mother’s Day prix fixe menu combines rustic, international flavours with a fine dining experience.
What to order: South Western Skillet, with apple chicken sausage and hatch green chili hollandaise
The Crêperie
Find it: 10220 103 St NW.
Open since: 1976
The rundown: The warm and cozy space specializes in French-style cuisine.
What to order: Crêpe Cordon Blue, which is just like the classic chicken dish, but baked into a savoury crepe
Best Brunch in Saskatoon
Prairie Harvest Cafe
Find it: 2917 Early Dr.
Open since: 2011
The rundown: This quirky café is known for its love of local ingredients and rustic dining style.
What to order: Mushroom and goat cheese frittata, made with local mushrooms, caramelized onions and spinach, topped with goat cheese
The Hollows
Find it: 334 Ave. C South
Open since: 2011
The rundown: Head chefs Christie Peters and Kyle Michael have cooked their way around the world, now they’re sharing the modern techniques they picked up along the way with Saskatoon diners.
What to order: Breakfast ramen — house-made noodles in a pork and chicken broth with charcoal, slow egg and pork belly
Park Cafe
Find it: 515 20th St. W
Open since: 2005
The rundown: This café and diner specializes in home cooked comfort food sure to please.
What to order: Benny, Murphy and the Boys, a classic eggs Benedict served with smoked salmon, tomato and spinach or crab and asparagus
Little Bird Pâtisserie & Café
Find it: 20 Ave B South
Open since: 2014
The rundown: Boasting 19 varieties of tea and epic pastries, this cozy café will satisfy any sweet tooth.
What to order: On Mother’s Day, try high tea with a selection of sweet and savoury nibbles
Best Brunch in Winnipeg
Miss Brown’s
Find it: 288 William Ave.
Open since: 2015
The rundown: If the chic décor doesn’t win you over, the fresh, local ingredients sourced from Manitoba farmers will.
What to order: Miss Brown’s Eggs Bennie — get it with the smoked salmon or smoked brisket
Crème de L’Essence
Find it: 1833 Inkster Blvd #16
Open since: 2016
The rundown: Serving up a combination of French and fusion dishes, its Mother’s Day prix fixe menu includes a hot or cold bevvy and a dessert special.
What to order: Pain Perdu, their extra French French toast, with berry jam, lemon curd and candied nuts
Forth
Find it: 171 McDermot Ave.
Open since: 2016
The rundown: Bring your number-one lady here for Mother’s Day and she’ll receive a mimosa on the house.
What to order: Shakshouka, an Israeli baked egg dish with tomato and pepper ragout
Clementine Cafe
Find it: 123 Princess St.
Open since: 2016
The rundown: Tucked into a loft-like basement, this trendy breakfast-only café has received a nod from Vogue.
What to order: Turkish Eggs — poached eggs with hummus and chili butter, served on sourdough toast
Best Brunch in Toronto
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
Find it: 85 Hanna Ave. suite 104
Open since: 1989
The rundown: Originally called Mildred Pierce and residing in the west end, it made the move to Liberty Village in 2008 with an updated name and more modern feel.
What to order: Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes: their extra fluffy pancakes, drizzled with Lanark County maple syrup
Wish
Find it: 3 Charles St. E
Open since: 2011
The rundown: A touch of South Beach in Toronto, the inviting space is also home to a stellar heated patio with rustic charm.
What to order: Wish’s eggs florentine, with spinach and parmesan fondue, is the perfect veggie brunch dish
Cluny
Find it: 35 Tank House Ln.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: Nestled in the heart of the Distillery District, this spacious bistro serves up French-inspired fare with a modern twist.
What to order: The grilled chicken & Marrakesh carrot salad, with chickpeas, dates, cilantro, pistachios and feta cheese, is a hearty but still brunch-worthy salad
Portland Variety
Find it: 587 King St. W
Open since: 2014
The rundown: For some breakfast classics, be sure to secure a reso—there’s rarely lull at this Insta-worthy locale.
What to order: Smashed avocado toast, the trendiest brunch dish, served on sourdough with fluffy scrambled eggs
Best Brunch in Ottawa
The Scone Witch
Find it: 15 Elgin St.
Open since: 2004
The rundown: This scone-only brunch pairs the tasty bread with fruit, scrambled egg and ham, mushroom ragout, smoked salmon, or Mediterranean veggies.
What to order: Bacon cheese melt, served on a scone and smothered in extra old St-Albert cheddar
The Belmont
Find it: 1169 Bank St.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: This eclectic spot serves up generous portions at affordable prices—perfect if you’re treating mom on a student budget.
What to order: Breakfast bowl, a Korean-style mix of poached eggs, pork belly, kimchi, bok choy and sweet soy jasmine rice
Pressed
Find it: 750 Gladstone Ave.
The rundown: On top of their regular breakfast and lunch menus, this homey bar serves a weekend waffle brunch, where classic faves like eggs benny and huevos rancheros are paired with a buttery waffle.
What to order: The New South, smoked chicken fritters served, of course, on a waffle and topped with berry-ginger compote
The Soca Kitchen
Find it: 93 Holland Ave.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: Spanish and Latin fusion grub takes centre stage, with plenty of vegetarian options and a brunch tapas perfect for sharing.
What to order: Pabelon Criollo, a traditional Venezuelan breakfast with roasted citrus pulled pork, black beans, quest blanco and scrambled eggs
Best Brunch in Montreal
Regine Café
Find it: 1840 Rue Beaubien E
Open since: 2013
The rundown: Based on an imaginary persona—an aunt who never lets you leave with an empty stomach — this colourful café doesn’t disappoint with savory creations and wall-to-wall pastries.
What to order: Champi, with poached eggs, Le Sorcier cheese, mushrooms and sage on rustic bread
Fabergé
Find it: 25 Ave. Fairmont W
Open since: 2010
The rundown: In Montreal’s mile end, this warm and cozy spot serves up all day breakfast.
What to order: Poutine Matinale, a morning take on poutine, with caramelized onions, a poached egg and hollandaise instead of gravy
L’Avenue
Find it: 922 Ave. du Mont-Royal E
Open since: 1995
The rundown: The throwback décor is ’90s grunge to the core — graffiti wall and black light murals included.
What to order: Chorizo II, two eggs loaded with chorizo, onions and red pepper and topped with spicy hollandaise
Sparrow
Find it: 5322 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Open since: 2009
The rundown: The vintage aesthetic is just begging to be shared on social, while the brunch menu is just as alluring with a wide selection ranging from yogurt & granola to breakfast banh-mi.
What to order: Turkish breakfast plate with all the fixings, including feta, olives, soft boiled eggs, walnuts and sour cherry jam
Best Brunch in Moncton
Tony’s Bistro and Patisserie
Find it: 137 McLaughlin Dr.
Open since: 2001
The rundown: Growing from its humble beginnings as two-table bistro, Tony’s now accommodates up to 40 guests and is known as one of the best bakeries in Atlantic Canada with a killer breakfast menu and to-die-for pastries.
What to order: Eggs Benedict with ham and homemade hollandaise, served on Tony’s special brioche
Tide & Boar
Find it: 700 Main St.
Open since: 2012
The rundown: Its mission: to keep fresh local fare on your plate and in your glass. If you’re in the mood for a cold one, they recently opened their new brewery.
What to order: Brisket hash, with seasonal veggies and a side of Hollandaise
Olyo Restaurant
Find it: 42 Highfield St.
The rundown: If a taste of Mediterranean is what you crave, Olyo serves up traditional breakfast favourites with a Greek twist.
What to order: Breakfast hash, home fries tossed with sautéed peppers, cheese, onions, bacon, ham, sausage and a fried egg
Manuka
Find it: 184 Alma St.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: This cozy spot has a European feel and a knack for serving up fresh local foods.
What to order: To keep you on your toes, the brunch menu is always changing
Best Brunch in Halifax
Bistro Le Coq
Find it: 1584 Argyle St.
Open since: 2011
The rundown: Bringing a touch of French flair to Halifax, dishes are a mix of Parisian delicacies and comfort food.
What to order: Quack and Cluck, an eggs Benedict made with house-cured duck prosciutto
Edna
Find it: 2053 Gottingen St.
Open since: 2013
The rundown: This urban spot offers up tons of traditional East Coast flavours, like local oysters and sea trout.
What to order: Salmon gravlax & latkes, two potato pancakes served with house-cured salmon, caviar, poached eggs and topped with spicy horseradish crème fraîche
Envie
Find it: 5775 Charles St.
Open since: 2013
The rundown: This vegan menu boasts dupes for cheese, scallops and bacon—all made in house with plant-based ingredients.
What to order: Benny Poutine, where eggs Benedict and poutine merge with crispy tater tots, asparagus and hollandaise gravy
Elle’s Bistro
Find it: 1678 Barrington St.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: This charming bistro is best known for its Canadian comfort food and all day breakfast.
What to order: Jalapeño bacon cheddar breakfast sandwich, grilled between two potato latkes
Best Brunch in St. John’s
Mallard Cottage
Find it: 8 Barrows Rd.
Open since: 2013
The rundown: Dive into some comfort food at this 18th century-style cottage, one of the oldest wooden buildings in North America.
What to order: Their fresh menu changes every day and is posted to their Instagram, so never expect to eat the same thing twice.
Saltwater Restaurant
Find it: 284 Duckworth St.
Open since: 2012
The rundown: With options for everyone, Saltwater offers a variety of seafood and plenty of gluten-free options.
What to order: Breakfast stew, loaded with bacon and cod (a Newfoundland staple), topped with a fried egg
Blue on Water
Find it: 319 Water St.
Open since: 2004
The rundown: A commitment to quality is their number one goal — the chefs work with a home-grown assortment of herbs, veggies and other ingredients whenever they can.
What to order: Banana bread French toast, covered in walnut sauce made with Screech, Newfoundland’s famous rum
Tavola
Find it: 178 Water St.
Open since: 2014
The rundown: The passion project of Great Big Sea performer and St. John’s native Bob Hallett, this warm and welcoming eatery is the perfect hangout for friends and family.
What to order: Frittata, with sundried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach
