90 Canadian Restaurants Will Donate Dinner Sales to Charity on Oct 18: We Mapped Them All

Dining out will taste even better on October 18, 2017. That’s because more than 90 Canadian restaurants will participate in the annual Restaurants for Change event, which
supports Community Food Centres Canada and 100 different Good Food Organizations across the country.
Some of Canada’s most well-known restaurants (in towns big and small) will donate 50 to 100 percent of their dinnertime food sales, meaning you can feel even better about your decision to skip the dishes and forgo meal-planning midweek.
Last year, 68 restaurants raised more than $250,000 in the course of a single evening, so with more eateries on the roster, the goal is to top that figure this year.
Where should you eat? Find your city below and make a reservation (directly with your restaurant of choice) to help feed more than just your belly on October 18.
St. John’s
Halifax/Dartmouth
- Agricola Street Brasserie
- Battery Park Beer Bar and Eatery
- Envie A Vegan
- The Brooklyn Warehouse
- The Canteen on Portland
Montreal
Ottawa/Perth
Alexandria, Prince Edward County and Pickering
Toronto
- Actinolite
- Alo
- Bar Begonia
- Big Crow
- Fat Pasha
- Rose and Sons
- Bar Isabel
- Bar Raval
- El Rey
- Harry’s Charboiled
- Tennessee Tavern
- Baro
- Barque Smokehouse
- Beast
- Beaumont Kitchen
- Cafe Belong
- Carmen
- Dailo
- Drake Commissary
- Drake Hotel
- Drake One Fifty
- Edulis
- Flock (Harbord)
- Isaan Der
- Kanpai Snack Bar
- Mamakas Taverna
- Maple Leaf Tavern
- Peter Pan Bistro
- Piano Piano
- Planta
- Pretty Ugly Bar
- Rasa
- Richmond Station
- Ruby Watchco
- Union
Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Niagara on the Lake and Bayfield
- Black Dog Village Pub & Bistro
- The Hub at 27 Marketplace
- Artisanale French Country Cooking
- Earth to Table Bread Bar: Hamilton
- Earth to Table Bread Bar: Guelph
- Papa Leo’s Restaurant
Winnipeg
Edmonton & Calgary
- Rge Rd
- Alforno Cafe and Bakery
- Bonterra Trattoria
- Charcut
- Cucina Bistro
- Cibo
- Deane House
- Foreign Concept
- Mill Street Calgary Brewpub
- Notable
- Posto Pizzeria and Bar
- River Cafe
- Royale Brasserie
- Scopa Neighbourhood Italian
- Teatro
- The Nash
- Vendome Cafe
Vancouver
- Burdock & Co.
- Farmer’s Apprentice
- JamJar (Commercial Drive)