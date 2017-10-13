90 Canadian Restaurants Will Donate Dinner Sales to Charity on Oct 18: We Mapped Them All

Dining out will taste even better on October 18, 2017. That’s because more than 90 Canadian restaurants will participate in the annual Restaurants for Change event, which supports Community Food Centres Canada and 100 different Good Food Organizations across the country.

Some of Canada’s most well-known restaurants (in towns big and small) will donate 50 to 100 percent of their dinnertime food sales, meaning you can feel even better about your decision to skip the dishes and forgo meal-planning midweek.

Last year, 68 restaurants raised more than $250,000 in the course of a single evening, so with more eateries on the roster, the goal is to top that figure this year.

Where should you eat? Find your city below and make a reservation (directly with your restaurant of choice) to help feed more than just your belly on October 18.

