8 Awesome Hacks To Make You Love Your Slow Cooker (Even More)

A slow cooker fills the house with mouth-watering smells, lets other kitchen tasks take the front seat, and even has dinner ready and waiting at the end of the workday. When used correctly, the slow-cooker can be the fairy godmother of the kitchen.

But that doesn’t mean it comes without pitfalls: common conundrums include dried-out dishes that lack flavour, or promising-looking slow cooker recipes mysteriously turning into over-cooked, mushy disappointments.

These unwelcome surprises are easily prevented: let the slow cooker earn its place on your countertop, with handy hacks that help make cooking a breeze. From turning out tender roasts to acting as your entertaining sidekick, these slow cooker hacks will help you make the most of this mighty appliance:

1. Use a slow cooker sling

To use the slow cooker for delicate dishes like salmon, or harder-to-remove items like stuffed peppers and baked goods, line it with a piece of parchment paper or aluminum foil that is long enough to come over the sides. The cooked food can then be easily lifted out and transferred to a serving platter fully intact. Bonus: it makes clean-up a cinch.

2. Auto-clean

Neglecting the slow cooker because you hate cleaning it after cooking? To remove tough residue, fill the slow cooker with water to just above where the leftover food ends and add a combination of ½ cup baking soda and ½ cup of distilled white vinegar for a 3-quart slow-cooker (double this for a 6-quart cooker). Cover and set to low for 1 hour, or up to 4. Allow the insert to cool before rinsing in the sink with warm water. Ta-da! Your slow cooker is now self-cleaning.

3. Grease it before cooking

To prevent the need for scrubbing, try coating the inside of the slow cooker with a non-stick cooking spray before adding ingredients in. This isn’t necessary for recipes like soups or stews where there is plenty of liquid, but for starchier items like pasta and risotto that tend to stick, it’s a good insurance policy.

4. Heat Ahead

For recipes that call for sautéing or searing items ingredients before adding them to the slow-cooker, it’s a good idea to allow it to preheat before throwing in the cooked ingredients. Turn the slow cooker to a high heat to get it to temperature quickly, then adjust it to the required temperature. That way, you aren’t tacking on extra cooking time by adding hot ingredients to a cold vessel, which causes their temperature to drop, tacking on extra cooking time.

5. Take the lid off

It’s best to keep the cover on your slow cooker at all costs during use, or it will add extra cooking time, but there are some exceptions when your slow cooker is useful sans lid. Once meat and vegetables have finished cooking, make use of the all those tasty juices left over in the pot. Place the cooker on a high setting, and open the lid for 30-45 minutes to let excess moisture cook off. The liquid will reduce, leaving you with a thick and delicious gravy or sauce. (Tip: This trick can also be applied for thickening stews, or when you’ve accidentally added to much liquid.)

6. Place a piece of parchment paper or aluminum foil overtop

When cooking ingredients that take up less volume (like chicken breasts), place a piece of parchment paper or aluminum foil overtop before closing the lid of the slow cooker. This will help seal in moisture for items that don’t reach the top, preventing them from drying out (and protecting you if your slow cooker has an overly aggressive steam vent).

7. Turn it into a warming station

Have your slow-cooker pull double duty and use it as a warming station during potlucks and big family get-togethers like Thanksgiving. Place side dishes like mashed potatoes in the cooker on low heat for up to an hour to keep them toasty until it’s time to eat.

8.Make it a serving station for your hot toddys

The slow cooker also doubles as a serving vessel for hot drinks like mulled wine or cider at a winter fête. Better yet, you can prepare them in the slow cooker too.