This Is The Ultimate Way To Eat Canada’s Favourite Candy Cane Ice Cream

For many Canadians, the holiday season officially begins when President’s Choice candy cane ice cream (formally known as Candy Cane Chocolate Fudge Crackle Ice Cream) makes its annual debut in grocery stores.

While we absolutely support eating this wintertime staple by the spoonful, the Chatelaine kitchen team went next level and devised an even-more-delicious way to devour this holiday treat: mini ice cream sandwiches made with our decadent double-chocolate brownie cookies. Excited yet?

Here’s how to make them:

awwwwww yisssssss it’s my favourite time of year when they start selling candy cane ice cream again!!!! pic.twitter.com/LHRHii0wFg — pullyourtangles (@snogintheloo) November 6, 2017

Bake the Cookies

Bake a batch of these super-chocolately cookies (with or without a sprinkling of sea salt on top) and allow the cookies to cool completely before you stuff them.

Tip: Since one batch makes 26 cookies, you’ll end up with 13 sandwiches. (We’d recommend doubling the recipe if entertaining since the cookies are small, making the ice cream sandwiches the perfect bite-sized dessert or party snack.)

Soften the ice cream

Let the ice cream thaw a little bit before working with it, but don’t leave it out for too long because this flavour melts quite quickly. Use a small ice cream scoop (a cookie scoop would work too) to ensure you get the perfect ice cream to cookie ratio. Then lightly squeeze to get the ice cream to the cookies’ outer edges.



Having a Balanced diet means alternating between actual candy cane ice cream and the ice cream bars right ? — Amy Schultz (@amyy_sue) November 17, 2017

Bonus Round

For an extra-festive touch, roll your ice cream sandwiches around in some crushed candy canes. The easiest way to crush them at home is by throwing (unwrapped) mini candy cane into a resealable bag, then bashing them with a rolling pin. (Use this as an opportunity to release all your holiday-related angst.)

Along with 1.5-litre tubs of ice cream, PC also sells mini fudge-coated candy cane ice cream bars. But if you want an easy way to show off in the kitchen this holiday season, trust us, these ice cream sandwiches won’t disappoint.

Watch and learn how to up your ice-cream-sandwich game: