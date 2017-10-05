Your Secret Weapon For The Fanciest Looking Cupcakes

16 Classic Cake Recipes For Every Occasion (Including Staying In On A Friday Night)

Cupcake icing goes from mediocre to magnificent with these simple decorating tricks — all of which use the same star tip. It’s the standard tip that you probably already have at home or can easily be picked up from any grocery or bulk store. Simply by changing the direction of your icing swirl or the size of a rosette (and thanks to added bling from pretty candy pearls and sprinkles) you can create impressive — but easy— individual desserts for showers, birthday gatherings or office events.

Although solid bright icing colours are always eye-catching we’ll also show you the ultimate party trick — unicorn icing (we promise it’s easy).

Although solid bright icing colours are always eye-catching we'll also show you the ultimate party trick — unicorn icing (we promise it's easy).

So whether your the cake base is chocolate or vanilla, you’ll steal the show with any of these pretty toppers.

Why settle for anything less than fancy?