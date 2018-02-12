The Easiest Way To Fill And Fold Homemade Dumplings

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Celebrate the Year Of The Dog by making homemade dumplings to enjoy with friends and family. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)
The Chinese New Year is a chance for family and friends to gather and toast to happiness, wealth and good health in the coming year. The highlights of this auspicious holiday are the feasts that take place over the 15-day celebration. And dumplings are considered lucky because they resemble the ancient Chinese currency of golden nuggets.
While filling and folding Asian dumplings may seem like a complicated art form, with our step-by-step videos, you’ll be able to master these techniques in no time.
How To Fold Chinese Dumplings
We used store-bought round dumpling wrappers to make our delicious Chinese five-spice pork dumplings (shown above). They’re usually sold in twin packs in the refrigerated ethnic section of most grocery stores.
Tip: It’s important to brush water all along the edges of the wrapper to properly seal the dumpling.