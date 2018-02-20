10 Cheap Meals To Make When You’re On A Tight Budget

Sure, we all enjoy splashing out on dinner once in awhile, but trying to stick to a budget while creating a week’s worth of tasty and healthy meals can be a real challenge. Knowing which ingredients will go the extra mile in the kitchen can save a lot of time and money at the grocery store.

First, think about legumes (like lentils and chickpeas), then there’s the canned goods (low-budget multi-taskers like beans and tomatoes), frozen vegetables, affordable grains like rice and oats and, of course, the versatile egg. Each of these ingredients has a range of applications, is easy to use, and adds more flex i bility to your wallet — and gives breakfast for dinner (maybe the best use for eggs?) an excuse to stay in the dinner roster.

Here are 10 staples to add to your grocery list — and the cheap meals you can make with them.

Watch: How to make Moroccan lentil stew